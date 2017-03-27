“It was very rewarding to share our products that have been retrofitted with compatibility for uniquely Japanese designs."

GRE Alpha recently completed a successful showing at the March 2017 Nikkei Messe Tokyo Big Sight Lighting Fair held in Tokyo, Japan. The event, one of the largest comprehensive lighting exhibitions in Japan, ran from March 7 to March 10.

The lighting fair was organized by the Japan Lighting Manufacturers Association and Nikkei, Inc and played host to 212 total exhibitors from 9 countries and regions, 712 total booths, and more than 70,000 visitors. This was GRE Alpha’s first year displaying at the lighting show.

“It was a good event and generated a lot of interest,” said Richard Fong, Executive Director at GRE Alpha. “We networked with other companies and unveiled several new products for the Japan market.”

GRE Alpha’s team gave demonstrations of products such as LED drivers and LED dimming modules. Products displayed in the company’s booth included the PWM dimming module, Tunable White dimming module, phase dimmable LED driver, DALI dimming modules, and constant voltage LED drivers. New products for the Japanese market included the GRE Alpha PWM dimming module featuring compatibility with Matsushita products, and an introduction to the Japan product-friendly DALI and DMX dimming modules.

“It was very rewarding to share our products that have been retrofitted with compatibility for uniquely Japanese designs,” said Fong. “There was increased interest in using smart lighting and dimming control. The emphasis of the Fair was more on human-centric lighting with ease of use rather than on efficiency. Our products offer both.”

In addition to a successful showing at the Japan event, GRE Alpha is proud to announce the opening of its newest office location in Tokyo, Japan. The new office was launched to provide better support for Japanese customers. GRE Alpha also looks forward to taking part in the growth of the Japanese LED lighting market due to the expansion of new products and buildings in preparation for the summer 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

GRE Alpha looks forward to showcasing even more innovative LED products at future tradeshows and events, including the upcoming 2017 LIGHTFAIR International event in Philadelphia, PA, USA. The LFI conference and tradeshow will be held from May 9 to May 11, 2017.

“We will be showcasing LED drivers specifically for grow lighting and horticultural lighting applications,” said Fong. “We will also be unveiling multi-mode dimming modules for SMART lighting—such as our 7-in-1-dimming module—that support multiple dimming functions.”

For more information on GRE Alpha, or to contact a GRE Alpha service representative and schedule a one-on-one appointment with a technical expert, visit http://www.grealpha.com/contact.