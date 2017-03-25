Farm Credit Contributes to the United Way Summer Reading Program

Our Farm Credit employees have a long history of giving back to their communities and contributing to the United Way book drive is just another example of our employees making a difference.

Farm Credit has recently partnered with local United Way Foundation’s Summer Reading Program to contribute to improving reading proficiency rates. Statistics prove that children who are not reading proficiently in third grade are four times as likely to drop out of high school compared to their peers. Though summer time provides lots of fun ways for kids to be active, they can lose as many as three months of reading skills by the time classes resume. The effect is most dramatic for children from low-income homes.

Understanding the importance of reading, Farm Credit of the Virginias went all in during their Spring Meeting, donating a total of 721 new and gently used books! “Our Farm Credit employees have a long history of giving back to their communities and contributing to the United Way book drive is just another example of our employees making a difference. Our goal was 500 books in 2 days and because our people went way above that goal, Farm Credit also made donations to several United Way agencies throughout our footprint totaling $5000,” said Kay Manchester, Chief Training & Human Resources Officer at Farm Credit of the Virginias.

Farm Credit of the Virginias provides over $1.8 billion dollars in financing to more than 10,000 farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners throughout Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland. Farm Credit is a cooperative capitalized largely through investments made by farmers, ranchers and the rural homeowners and businesses that borrow from them. Farm Credit helps maintain and improve the quality of life in rural America and on the farm through its constant commitment to competitive lending, expert financial services and for facilitating and sharing knowledge and resources through the Farm Credit Knowledge Center. For more information, visit http://www.FarmCreditKnowledgeCenter.com or http://www.FarmCreditofVirginias.com.