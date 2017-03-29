For the past 15 years Snowchateaux successfully specialised in fully-catered ski chalets across the French Alps, so we’ve decided to take what we have perfected across to the sunny island of Gozo in Malta with SunChateaux

SunChateaux, the new summer holidays arm of ski tour operator, SnowChateaux has introduced new luxury all inclusive villa holidays in Gozo, Malta.

SunChateaux has self designed and built four villas each located in the most relaxing and tranquil setting on Gozo, ensuring the highest quality interiors and finish and with luxury services and facilities such as indoor plunge pools, en-suite bedrooms, complimentary car hire, mountain bikes and tennis facilities and coaching available. Each villa enjoys its own uninterrupted view across open countryside and has a private outdoor infinity pool.

Tim Locke, managing director of SnowChateaux and SunChateaux says, “For the past 15 years we’ve successfully specialised in fully-catered ski chalets across the French Alps, so we’ve decided to take what we have perfected across to the sunny island of Gozo in Malta and apply the same concept to four fantastic catered villas which have been designed and built by us.

So, if you’re looking for first class accommodation, guaranteed sunshine, delicious Mediterranean dining and fantastic hospitality, then look no further as we have just the villa holiday for you.”

Prices start from £595 per person, per week based on two sharing a room to include return flights from Gatwick, six nights ‘villa board’ accommodation (includes continental breakfast, al-fresco lunch and a four course evening meal on six nights, accompanied with wine, beer and soft drinks). SunChateaux’s experienced chefs will use the best local produce to serve mouthwatering dishes of a Mediterranean and Maltese influence prepared for guests in the kitchen of each villa.

Infants are charged £150 per week and child discounts are also available. 5* spa facilities and local excursions can be booked in resort.

Return flights are with Air Malta from London Gatwick departing on Sundays mid morning. Regional flights are also available. On arrival at Malta Airport, guests will be met by the SunChateaux team and transferred by coach to and from the villas on Gozo.

For bookings and further information SunChateaux 0800 0664 996 http://www.sunchateaux.com/