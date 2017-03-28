Z-Medica, LLC, a leading developer and marketer of hemostatic devices, announces today that the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) will acquire QuikClot® Bleeding Control Kits® (BCK) to equip up to 1,000 schools in Central and Western Pennsylvania.

The program, developed in association with efforts by the American College of Surgeons, U.S. Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security and the White House national “Stop the Bleed” campaign, ensures the schools in that region align with guidelines established by the Hartford Consensus.

“We are seeing more and more communities coming together and training key personnel to respond to traumatic situations,” says Z-Medica President and CEO Stephen J. Fanning. “Being prepared means first responders on the scene of traumatic events have the tools they need to control bleeding quickly and effectively. Stopping uncontrolled bleeding in those precious minutes can mean the difference between life and death.”

UPMC recently participated in training nearly 200 law enforcement officers in the management of traumatic bleeding injuries and will be working to further the training and provide BCKs to school nurses and resource officers.

About UPMC

UPMC operates more than 25 academic, community, and specialty hospitals, 600 doctors' offices and outpatient sites, employs 3,600 physicians, and offers an array of rehabilitation, retirement, and long-term care facilities. UPMC is the largest non-governmental employer in Pennsylvania, with 65,000 employees.

About Z-Medica, LLC

Z-Medica, LLC is a medical device company founded in 2002 that develops fast acting, easy-to-use hemostatic products that stop bleeding wherever it occurs, making it possible to save lives and improve patient outcomes. Based on tests conducted by the Naval Medical Research Center and the U.S. Army Institute for Surgical Research, the Committee on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (CoTCCC) chose QuikClot Combat Gauze® as the hemostatic dressing of choice on the battlefield for compressible hemorrhage not amenable to tourniquet use or as an adjunct to tourniquet removal if evacuation time is anticipated to be longer than 2 hours. QuikClot® products are developed and manufactured in the United States. Z-Medica, LLC is a privately-held company based in Wallingford, CT. For more information, visit QuikClot.com and Z-Medica.com.

