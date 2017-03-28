Visiun is pleased to announce the formation of a new Advisory Board, bringing together experts in the laboratory industry to provide input and perspective to the fast-changing environment of the hospital laboratory and Visiun’s leading laboratory analytics tool, Performance Insight™.

The first member of the newly formed panel is Denise Uettwiller-Geiger, Ph.D., DLM(ASCP), award-winning Clinical Chemist, Director of Clinical Trials at John T Mather Hospital, and author of more than 80 clinical journal articles. Dr. Uettwiller-Geiger works in a laboratory that processes more than 2.4 million tests per year, assists with new technology and menu expansion, and serves as principal investigator for clinical trials in the areas of infectious disease, cardiac, point of care, and other new technologies. She also provides expert education, guidance and consultation to clinicians.

As the first member of Visiun’s Advisory Board, Dr. Uettwiller-Geiger will use her expertise to provide strategic advice and recommendations to the expansion of Performance Insight and how it can best support laboratory management in improving operational performance most effectively. “Visiun is pleased to welcome Dr. Uettwiller-Geiger as the first member of our new Advisory Panel,” says Tom Joseph, Visiun President and CEO. “We look forward to working with Dr. Uettwiller-Geiger and receiving thoughtful guidance and recommendations from an industry leader like herself so we can best serve the laboratory community.”

Dr. Uettwiller-Geiger received her Master of Health Sciences and an Advanced Certificate in Health Care Management, from the W. Averall Harriman School for Policy and Management, from Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, New York, and a PhD in Biomedical Science from Pacific Western University, Brentwood, California. In 2010, she received the American Association of Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Management Sciences Abstract Award for Outstanding Project; the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry (NACB) Distinguished Abstract Award; and the Brookhaven’s Women’s Recognition Award for Science. In 2011, she received the Best Lab Practice Award from American Society of Clinical Pathology (ASCP) and the Siemens 2011 Inspired Healthcare Outcomes Award for her work in reducing MRSA infection rates. In 2015, she received the ICE Award (Increasing Clinical Effectiveness) from the Clinical Laboratory Management Association for her work in reducing hospital acquired infections.

