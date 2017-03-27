Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina’s vibrant residential and recreational community owned by Charlotte-based Crescent Communities, unveiled its second village at Moreland, following a weekend of festive celebrations with live Lowcountry music and signature Southern cuisine and cocktails.

Moreland Village is located in an incredible natural setting and is designed to blend seamlessly into the landscape, blurring the lines between indoors and outdoors. Three leading architecture firms (Lake Flato, 4240 Architecture and Hart Howerton) came together with distinct design concepts to create a lively village center that embodies a simple, casual lifestyle that celebrates the Lowcountry vernacular combined with modern sensibilities. With buildings that use large windows, natural materials and wide open spaces to showcase Palmetto Bluff’s unique outdoor environment, Moreland’s architecture both draws people in and inspires them to go out.

“Moreland Village is a singular place where the forest, marsh, lake and creeks meet. It’s a one-of-a-kind setting within this very special place that will appeal to homeowners seeking an active, outdoor lifestyle,” said Crescent Communities Executive Vice President, Resort and Second Home David O’Donoghue. “Palmetto Bluff continues to thrive, while staying true to the original vision of creating a series of villages each with its own character informed by the extraordinary natural landscape. With Moreland Village, we are able to host more – and different – events and bring in new partnerships, like the artist in residency program, that really speak to the community’s personality and the type of resident who chooses to live here.”

With a variety of home site offerings that each reflect the informality of a small town and a relaxed, coastal way of life, Moreland has a true village aesthetic with its thoughtful street planning and picturesque architecture. Within the village – and true to all development within Palmetto Bluff – buildings are subordinate to the existing trees and land. The village core is centered at the intersection of historic and natural features including the marsh, natural waterways and the 120-acre River Road Preserve. This central gathering space will come alive with social activities and planned events throughout the year, further drawing people together and creating an authentic neighborhood – think oyster roasts and moonlight cocktail parties around fire pits, and friendly bowling competitions. To complement the home sites and provide a range of exceptional amenities for guests and owners, additional facilities include:



Outfitters Center: Several striking and state-of-the-art buildings are organized around a series of courtyards, acting as a natural social gathering space that is available for events and also acts as outdoor classrooms for the Palmetto Bluff Conservancy.

The Boundary: The recreational village hub is comprised of inter-connected indoor and outdoor spaces with a game room, bowling alley, smokehouse, bar, lounging areas and a spacious activities lawn with hammocks and fire pits.

Fitness Center: The Boundary is also home to a fitness center with studios for spinning, yoga and Pilates classes, a lap pool, and a family pool with cabanas and a pool bar.

Conservancy Headquarters: As the keeper of the natural and historical world of Palmetto Bluff, the non-profit organization takes pride in educating curious visitors and owners about this very special place. With a new home base in Moreland Village and a weekly schedule of educational and interactive events, the Conservancy team will benefit from an all-new classroom building for kids’ camp and lunch-and-learn-style lectures, as well as ample outdoor learning spaces, including an amphitheater and a training pond for instructional classes for paddle boarding, kayaking and fly fishing.

Artist Cottage: This charming home in the heart of Moreland Village celebrates the arts, fosters creativity and offers hands-on education, as notable artists take up residencies each month, offering homeowners, resort guests and locals the opportunity to interact and create alongside the makers through workshops, open studio hours and curated events. The line-up features top talent from across the South – from banjo, fly fishing rods and wooden paddle board makers to creamery and cocktail connoisseurs.

“The new artist in residence program is just one more example of how we are really working to build an authentic connection here at Palmetto Bluff – to each other, the land and Southern culture,” says Palmetto Bluff VP of Marketing Courtney Hampson. “Our owners and guests come from all over the country, so to be able to showcase the best Southern-made products, craftsmanship and design gives us the opportunity to further create those rare, real experiences that are unique to our special part of the world. It allows us to engage in a meaningful way with one other and develop a true, deep sense of community.”

With plans to eventually span 600 acres and encompass 500 home sites, the first phase of Moreland Village opened as a 60-acre site, housing 92 premiere residential lots that range from $275,000 to more than $1 million.

Crescent Communities has invested more than $200 million into Palmetto Bluff over the past two years, successfully positioning the beloved Lowcountry destination to welcome more visitors and homeowners for decades ahead. This major real estate expansion comes on the heels of the Fall 2016 renovation and expansion of the award-winning Montage Palmetto Bluff, which included an additional 150 luxury rooms to its existing 50 cottages, as well as a premium Spa Montage and fitness center, meeting facilities and expanded dining options for guests and Palmetto Bluff residents. A limited number of Montage-branded residences are also available for purchase, allowing even more turn-key residential offerings throughout the community.

Since purchasing the property in 2000, Crescent Communities has invested a total of $600 million in developing a well-rounded community while maintaining environmental sustainability, creating jobs, generating tax dollar revenues and championing the Town of Bluffton through charitable contributions.

For more about Palmetto Bluff, please visit http://www.palmettobluff.com.

About Palmetto Bluff:

Situated in the Lowcountry of South Carolina between Charleston and Savannah, Palmetto Bluff is the largest remaining waterfront property on the East Coast and part of the Crescent Communities residential real estate portfolio. Currently evolving as a residential community and conservation preserve, the 20,000-acre development is surrounded by 32 miles of riverfront and features extensive nature trails; two vibrant village centers, complete with river access, boat storage and canoe club; a distinctive food and beverage program; the AAA Five Diamond Montage Palmetto Bluff resort; and a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. An array of southern-style residential neighborhoods ranging from multi-million-dollar legacy family compounds to more traditionally sized, single-family lots are currently available.