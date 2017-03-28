Nexelus logo Nexelus enables best practices to efficiently manage and track media spend dollars, from planning/buying through client billing and media payment.

Nexelus (http://www.nexelus.net ) today unveiled unique cloud based technology that boosts media spend transparency and accountability through 100% automation of the media plan-to-order-to-bill/pay cycle. Nexelus Media, built “ground up” on the latest technology, fully automates media planning, RFP, buying, billing and payment for display, search and social advertising campaigns. This solution incorporates complete bill/pay capabilities in addition to sophisticated digital media planning/buying.

Nexelus enables certain methods and best practices to efficiently manage and track media spend dollars from planning/buying through client billing and media payment. Nexelus’ rules driven and highly configurable technology platform (without legacy footprint) is the key differentiator, it provides the needed agility to keep up with fast paced changes in the digital advertising ecosystem.

Nexelus Media functionality include:



Media planning: objectives, budgets, “what if” scenarios, vendor/site management, approvals, collaboration, document management, campaign measurement and optimization

Integration with Google Budget Orders (AdWords, Google Display Network/YouTube) and Google Vendor Invoices

Vendor RFP, negotiations, including vendor portal

Trafficking (ads/creative)

Ad server/ad tech integrations

Ad server/tech fee budget, commitment, billing and payment

Media buying/Insertion orders: programmatic, packages, placements, tiered rates, discounts, user defined fields, naming conventions, configurable T’s & C’s

Actual delivery API, daily pacing

Dashboard KPIs (executive, manager, user) and “call to action” alerts

Billing automation – programmatic, post-pay based on actual delivery, prebilling, final reconciliation, rollovers

Media invoice automation - fast, accurate payable matching, reconciliation and payment

Multicurrency

Intercompany processing

Integration with existing accounting/finance systems

Nexelus Media is a modular cloud based solution which can be easily added to existing agency accounting systems. It is available immediately on a subscription basis.

About Nexelus. Nexelus provides unique cloud based technology to help marketing agencies create more efficient and effective business practices, increase visibility and transparency and “do more with less”. Nexelus integrates and automates agency processes across all disciplines within a single platform, including, media management, project and workflow management, resource management, budgeting/estimating, timesheets (including mobile), expense reports (including mobile), purchasing, studio deliverables, billing/invoicing, revenue recognition, WIP/cost accounting, client profitability, multicurrency, intercompany, dashboard analytics and general accounting.

