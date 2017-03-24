Frederick Douglass National Historic Site Quarter

WHAT:

Join officials from the United States Mint and the National Park Service for the official launch of the America the Beautiful Quarters® Program coin honoring Frederick Douglass National Historic Site in Washington, DC on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at 10 a.m. EDT.

Ceremony highlights include special recognition of Thomas Hipschen, designer of the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site quarter, recitations by 2016 Frederick Douglass Oratorical Contest winners and a coin exchange of $10 rolls of newly-minted Frederick Douglass National Historic Site quarters following the event.

The Washington Revels Jubilee Voices ensemble will provide musical entertainment.

WHO:



Michael T. Reynolds, Acting Director, National Park Service

Dave Motl, Acting Principal Deputy Director, United States Mint

Tara D. Morrison, Superintendent, Frederick Douglass National Historic Site

Tristan Breaux, District Director, on behalf of U.S. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton

INVITED:



Muriel Bowser, Mayor, District of Columbia

WHEN:

10 a.m. EDT, Tuesday, April 4, 2017

WHERE:

Frederick Douglass National Historic Site

1411 W Street, SE

Washington, DC 20020

COIN FORUM

The United States Mint will host a coin forum the afternoon before the launch ceremony—Monday, April 3, 2017, 3-4 p.m. EDT—at the United States Mint Headquarters at 801 9th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20220. The coin forum is an opportunity for the public to learn about upcoming United States Mint coin programs and initiatives and express their views about future coinage. RSVP required for coin forum and entry into U.S. Mint building (ddawson@usmint.treas.gov).

The Frederick Douglass National Historic Site quarter is the 37th release in the United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters Program, a 12-year initiative that honors 56 national parks and other national sites authorized by Public Law 110-456. Each year, the public will see five new national sites depicted on the reverses (tails sides) of the America the Beautiful Quarters. The United States Mint is issuing these quarters in the order in which the national sites were officially established.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:



View b-roll of the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site quarter at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1rDBoweTkg&list=PLoycqRjxZI6Y5A9igJnCtTuDMZhVoyM_9&index=2.

View an interview with Frederick Douglass National Historic Site quarter engraver Phebe Hemphill at https://youtu.be/cEzGz_ynals.

Find a digital image of the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site quarter at https://www.usmint.gov/pressroom/indexf4a6.html?action=photo#AmericaTheBeautiful.

Find information about the United States Mint and the America the Beautiful Quarters Program at http://www.usmint.gov/, and information about the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site at http://www.nps.gov/frdo.

