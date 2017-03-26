Dr. Kris Reddy FACS "Our mission is to ensure Plastic Surgery Patients look and feel their best."- Dr. Kris Reddy FACS

Local physician Dr. Kris Reddy FACS is one of 100 doctors worldwide to receive the RealSelf 100 Award, a prestigious award honoring the top influencers on RealSelf—the most trusted online destination to get informed about elective cosmetic procedures and to find and connect with doctors and clinics.

For over 30 years, Dr. Kris Reddy FACS FICS, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, has developed an excellent national and international reputation for his dedication to quality care and personalized attention of his patients. Dr. Reddy specializes in natural looking results of cosmetic procedures for the face, breast, and body. Dr. Reddy's deep commitment is to patient care which will create satisfied patients by providing them a rejuvenated and youthful look in a natural-looking manner.

Dr. Reddy is Board Certified by American Board of Plastic Surgery.

Dr. Reddy is a long standing member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Reddy is also a member of the prestigious American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

Dr. Reddy has the rare honor of being a Fellow of American and International College of Surgeons.

Procedures will be performed at Dr. Reddy’s state-of-the-art surgical facility, which is accredited by AAAASF, a nationally and internationally recognized organization. AAAASF accreditation guidelines have been recognized as the gold standard, providing the highest level of safety and comfort.

Dr. Reddy is a master injector of Botox and Dermal Fillers.

Dr. Reddy directs the only Certified Coolsculpting Center in West Palm Beach, and performs laser treatments in his Certified Laser Center including the cutting edge Halo Laser.

“The RealSelf 100 represents an exclusive group of doctors who embody both excellent patient service and an ongoing commitment to educating consumers shopping in the aesthetics market,” said Tom Seery, Founder and CEO of RealSelf. “Our research shows that more than 95 percent of patients expect a practice to engage with them online. These doctors are leading the way in terms of their online engagement and focus on empowering patients with good information.”

Dr. Reddy is an expert contributor to RealSelf, and to date has posted 5091answers to questions on RealSelf, and 643 before and after photos. Dr. Reddy also Top Doc status on Realself based on patient assessment of his care. For more information on Dr. Kris Reddy FACS, his AAAASF nationally accredited center, or the procedures he performs, please visit http://www.DrKrisReddy.com or call (561) 304-0001.

In 2016, more than 82 million people visited RealSelf to research cosmetic treatments and connect with local medical professionals. The RealSelf 100 Award, now in its seventh year, honors the top rated and most engaged board-certified aesthetic doctors who consistently demonstrated a commitment to patient education and positive patient outcomes throughout 2016. This elite group of 100 doctors have excelled at sharing their expertise, free of charge, with tens of millions of RealSelf community members actively searching for information and the right provider, and together contributed 25 percent of the half a million total answers posted on RealSelf in 2016.