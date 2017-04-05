Zheng Gong and Lei Liu The goal of G&L Acupuncture and Wellness Center is to help as many people as possible through the use of natural medicine.

When G&L Acupuncture and Wellness Center opened its doors in 1997 Zheng Gong had an important mission: use knowledge of natural medicine to help as many people as possible. The tiny Beaverton clinic was literally wedged between a nail salon and a cigarette shop. It barely had the basics: two treatment rooms and a shelf of herbs. At first, Zheng was the only acupuncturist. She also doubled as the manager, receptionist, accountant, and everything else that was needed. Lei Liu, her husband, joined a year later and started building the clinic into what it is today.

In those early days, America had yet to accept acupuncture as a valid form of medicine. Health insurance didn’t cover treatment and many people were “afraid of the needles.” There were tough days when no patients called or walked in, but Zheng and Lei knew what acupuncture could do and were determined to help the people who needed it. Eventually, as more patients trickled in, the clinic slowly grew.

Many of those first patients still come to the clinic. They took a chance on G&L and have stayed all these years because Zheng and Lei were able to help them when no one else could. They know how deeply G&L cares about them and their health. They’ve seen the healing power of acupuncture firsthand and trust G&L – so much so that some patients come to G&L before they consult their doctors!

Reflecting back through the years, so many inspiring patients come to mind. A couple of highlights in particular stand out:

We receive holiday cards every year from dozens of couples who had trouble conceiving until they received treatment from us. It brings us great joy to help families in this way. Some of them have children in their teens now!

There was a young woman whose chronic asthma was impeding her acceptance to the U.S. Air Force Academy. After receiving consistent acupuncture treatments, she passed her physical in 2014 and graduated as a USAF second lieutenant in 2016. Zheng and Lei were honored to be invited to the ceremony and see her happy smile.

Twenty years later, G&L Acupuncture and Wellness Center has expanded to 14 treatment rooms in the Beaverton clinic and four more in the West Linn location, opened in 2004. G&L is proud to employ acupuncturists, massage therapists, and support staff who share the caring philosophy and commitment to helping people get well with natural medicine.

Every good thing that has happened since that first day is due to the devotion to the G&L mission and patients’ trust. G&L Acupuncture and Wellness Center regularly volunteers our time at events throughout the city to increase awareness of acupuncture and spread the message of natural medicine. G&L is driven by the desire to improve the health of others with acupuncture and other natural solutions, especially those who have not found help through traditional methods.

G&L Acupuncture and Wellness Center is very happy to celebrate this milestone with you, treasured patients and friends. The G&L success is due to your trust and loyalty and Zheng and Lei are humbled by this opportunity to serve the community. Looking forward to many more years of helping you, your friends, and your family feel better and stay healthy.

Thank you all for your continued support. G&L couldn’t do it all without you!