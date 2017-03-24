Mailprotector Secures Funding to Extend its Partner Commitment

Mailprotector, the global cloud-based B2B email security, compliance and encryption company announced completion of a mezzanine debt round with Lighter Capital today. Following another exceptional year of growth, this funding will be used to accelerate and expand Mailprotector’s product development, service and market expansion efforts.

“We are pleased to be partnered with Lighter Capital,” says David Setzer, CEO of Mailprotector “The professionalism of their team and their understanding of the SaaS and MRR business model is remarkable.” This round of funding will also be used to augment the company’s portfolio of business-critical technologies and increase its engagement opportunities with its managed services partner community. To accomplish this, Mailprotector expects to double employee headcount and expand its involvement in industry education and channel-related events this year.

“We are excited to be engaged with one of the leading innovators in this space,” says BJ Lackland, CEO of Lighter Capital. “The email management segment of the IT industry is thriving and we look forward to supporting the Mailprotector team’s strategic vision and growth model.”

John Yates and Patrick McKenzie of Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP, an international law firm based in Atlanta, GA assisted Mailprotector in the transaction.

About Lighter Capital

Lighter Capital is an online revenue-based lender focused on providing technology companies from $50,000 to up to $2 million in growth capital. The company's proprietary technology streamlines the loan process for entrepreneurs so they can stay focused on running their business and get the funding they need in 2 to 4 weeks. Based in Seattle, Lighter Capital has funded more than 150 companies in 26 states across the United States. The company was recently added to the Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

About Mailprotector

Mailprotector empowers its users with a portfolio of cloud-based email security, compliance, encryption and business-class hosting services delivered exclusively through the channel. Businesses, government agencies and non-profits around the world utilize these partner-managed services to ensure their communications are safe, reliable and compliant. The Mailprotector portfolio includes inbound and outbound email protection, email backup and disaster recovery, email archiving, end-to-end encryption and business-class hosted email solutions, including enhanced MS Exchange.

Media Contacts

Brian Sherman

GetChanneled (for Mailprotector)

Bsherman(at)GetChanneled(dot)com

Bob Silver

Silver Strategic Communications (for Lighter Capital)

Bob(at)bobsilverpr(dot)com