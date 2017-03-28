With Zinkerz, I was able to surpass my goal score on the SAT. Thanks to the help of Zinkerz, I now attend one of the country’s top five private universities.

Ed-tech start-up Zinkerz Inc. has just launched a new online platform on both Zinkerz Pro and Zinkerz Online Educators (ZOE) for the SAT ® Math Subject test. While maintaining high quality content and adaptive capabilities, the SAT ® Math Subject Test platform is twice the size of our other platforms, and offers comprehensive preparation for both level I and II of the test.

Powered by adaptive software, Zinkerz Pro provides students their own unique study plan, and allows students to supplement their learning with with expert test tips and tricks. With a one-time payment, students gain unlimited access to practice problems, mini-tests, full exams, flashcards, comprehensive tutorials, and test-taking strategies guaranteed to improve their overall score. Zinkerz’s new platform also provides students an accurate recommendation as to which exam level to pursue.

With Zinkerz Online Educators, students can sign up for one-on-one lessons with an experienced teacher specially trained in all aspects of the SAT ® Math Subject Test. After a brief consultation with a member of the Zinkerz staff, students will be able to optimize their use of the Zinkerz online platform. They will receive the guidance of a professional educator, who will modify their curriculums and provide support up until test day.

“With Zinkerz, I was able to surpass my goal score on the SAT,” says Zinkerz student Haley Levy. “Thanks to the help of Zinkerz, I now attend one of the country’s top five private universities.” Zinkerz Prep has helped students improve their SAT ® scores by 100 to 350 points. By choosing to prepare for the SAT ® Math Subject Test with Zinkerz, students can aim for high levels of improvement and success.