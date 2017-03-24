Hugo López Coll, a shareholder in the Mexico City office of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, who is also a member of the firm’s White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice, will participate as a panelist during the American Conference Institute’s (ACI) 4th Mexico Summit on anti-corruption that will take place March 28 in Mexico City, Mexico.

The summit will focus on Mexico’s new anti-corruption system and how it interacts with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), including the challenges associated with the new anti-bribery legislation.

López Coll and other event participants, who include Isabel Ocaña, the general counsel & chief compliance officer of Engenium Capital; Jose Lechuga Corvacho, the general counsel, compliance & governance officer of Navistar International Corporation; and Alfredo Hernandez, the Forensic Services Partner at PwC, will participate in a panel discussion titled, “How Companies Can Accelerate Their Preparation for Mexico’s New Anti-Corruption System.”

“Mexico’s anti-corruption system has changed, forcing companies and investors to assess their risk exposure,” said López Coll, who serves as co-chair of ACI’s Mexico Summit on anti-corruption. “I look forward to joining multinationals and other industry leaders at this year’s ACI Anti-Corruption Summit, where we will discuss how companies and investors can devise an appropriate action plan based on the new transparency requirements.”

ACI is devoted to providing the business intelligence that senior decision-makers need to respond to challenges around the world.

López Coll advises Mexican entities and their holding companies, both in regulated and non-regulated industries, on regulatory and compliance matters with several Mexican laws, including: (i) the Anti-Money Laundering Law; (ii) the Anti-Corruption Law for Government Procurement; (iii) the Data Protection Law; (iv) the Consumer Protection Law; (v) the Gaming Law; and (vi) other laws in the financial, telecommunications, and other regulated industries.

In addition, López Coll regularly assists clients with issues arising under the FCPA, the OECD Convention, and the U.N. Convention Against Corruption.

