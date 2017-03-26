NuMainstream Music Launches Promotion for Aspiring Musicians

People rarely share an artist's music as much as they share news about the artist.

Artists and entertainers should be able to focus on music. Of course, when the artist makes the music it is so that others can hear it and say, "What a wonderful artist he/she is!" The local artists, however, are very liberated, and still, yet limited in this media age to get people outside of their immediate network to listen to their music. In order to spread the word artists would need to look beyond their network, social media, friends, and family. It is a full time job just to get a stranger to like, share, comment on music, although it is very do-able.

There are independent artists who break the norm in social media, create a buzz in their city, and make great strides toward success. So, what is the difference between them and the others. Whether they even realize it, the answer is marketing and branding. Once an audience sees consistency and realizes that they can count on the artist for something they want, feel, like, or any other emotion they will come gravitating to fulfill that void. The key is figuring out what that is and honing in on it. Many mainstream artists have a whole team available to do this for them. The image spreads throughout their social media campaigns, advertising campaigns, radio promotions, tours, merchandise, distribution, the same images and vibes about this particular artist. So, how do they know who to target the music to? In order to spread the word, independent artists need to look beyond their network.

NuMainstream has developed specific networks based on interests, brands, regions, and demographics. They consult with the artists and managers to develop a specific brand to include in promotional material and music videos throughout the artist career. They have social media blast, radio blast, news article and blog placement, distribution, and merchandising, and more. They use all of this to help promote the artists at the budget that is comfortable for them. Throughout the network likes and views go up for the artists, people are watching and commenting on the music video, DJs are receiving music, blogs are being shared about the artists, fans are streaming the music on iTunes and Spotify, and the artist management can set up radio interviews because the numbers are going up consistently for the artist.

Nowadays, to stay ahead of the game, and take music seriously you have to create an image. There is no way around it, and nothing wrong with it. Independent artists should definitely hire a team, or have a really cool group of friends to handle that part of their music career. Also, they'll need professional marketing and advertising and PR experts who can get the artist's music into the news. People rarely share an artist's music as much as they share news about the artist. So, why not share your news?