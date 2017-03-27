The Arland Group Rebrands, Continues Emphasis on Recruitment Marketing

The Arland Group, a St. Louis-based recruitment marketing and communications agency, recently rebranded and announced a new website design. Since 2005, The Arland Group has provided clients across the country with integrated solutions to solve recruitment challenges.

The rebranding comes after a leadership change involving the promotion of partner Deb Andrychuk to CEO. As part of the transition, the company has updated its mission and values to better align with its sole focus on delivering innovative recruitment strategies.

“Our old brand, although it was unique and eye-catching, didn’t feel right for us anymore,” said Julianna Beckert, Creative Director. “We’ve softened the edges and cooled down our colors to make the brand friendlier. Blues and teals convey the positive, trusted partnerships we build with every client. Finally, we've paired our mark with a typeface that reflects our fresh and professional approach to the work we do."

The redesigned website can be viewed at http://www.thearlandgroup.com, and incorporates the look and feel of the new brand while providing a more informative look at the company’s current portfolio and capabilities for prospective clients.

In its 12 years in the industry, The Arland Group has evolved to be at the forefront of recruitment marketing and communications. As the company prepares for future growth and expansion, CEO Deb Andrychuk is eager to see where the company moves.

“We’re enjoying a great start to our year and we’re positioned for tremendous growth in the years to come,” said Andrychuk. “I want to thank everyone who has worked with us and I can’t wait to see what our team accomplishes in the future.”

ABOUT THE ARLAND GROUP

The Arland Group is a recruitment marketing and communications agency specializing in building clear, authentic employer brands that close the gap between candidates and exciting careers around the world.