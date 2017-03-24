Clean Earth, Inc. Our strong values in environmental and sustainability stewardship continue to be the pillars of our growth, and we are excited for our future.

Clean Earth, Inc., a leader in providing disposal and recycling solutions for contaminated soil, dredged material, and hazardous and non-hazardous materials announced today the acquisition of privately owned AERC Recycling Solutions (AERC) headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. This acquisition will add four additional processing facilities and a vast array of additional technologies, services, and new markets to Clean Earth’s portfolio.

AERC is a nationally regulated and permitted electronic and universal waste recycling company with over 25 years of industry experience. AERC recycles 100% of the waste received at each facility and maintains best practices in the industry for handling all components of electronic devices for proper end-of-life management of assets containing sensitive data and components hazardous to our environment.

Chris Dods, President and CEO of Clean Earth, Inc., stated, "Together, Clean Earth an AERC will have, and will continue to find great synergies to continue to expand our services and provide amazing value added solutions for our entire customer base and beyond. Our strong values in environmental and sustainability stewardship continue to be the pillars of our growth, and we are excited for our future.”

AERC operates electronics processing facilities in four separate geographic locations. Each AERC facility has the distinct industry designation of being an R2/RIOS Certified Electronics Recycler™ facility and has been independently certified to achieve these industry designations. These facilities are located in Allentown, PA; Richmond, VA; West Melbourne, FL; and Hayward, CA. Each AERC facility is fully EPA permitted and complies with all state and federal EPA, OSHA, and DOT Regulations.

To learn more about Clean Earth visit us at http://www.cleanearthinc.com or call 877.445.DIRT (3478).

About Clean Earth, Inc.

Clean Earth Inc. is one of the nation’s largest specialty waste companies providing recycling and remediation services to energy, infrastructure, commercial and industrial markets. Headquartered in Hatboro, Pa., it operates a network of 16 full-service facilities and 3 beneficial use sites servicing the United States, and handles nearly four million tons of material annually. Approximately 98% of the material processed at Clean Earth facilities is recycled.