Stormboard embeds Microsoft Office Online in it's realtime whiteboard.

Redmond, Washington – Today at the Microsoft CxO Summit, Stormboard (https://stormboard.com/), released a major upgrade to enable the first online shared whiteboard with Microsoft Office Online embedded. Teams in the same room or remotely on their own devices can spatially collaborate with sticky notes, whiteboards, images, videos and now Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel documents.

"Imagine brainstorming a business plan on sticky notes, multiple users drawing out plans on a shared whiteboard, having the financials in an Excel document and an investor presentation in a PowerPoint and everyone in a Storm can work on the documents in real-time." stated Reg Cheramy, president of Stormboard. "This is an entirely new way to collaborate on documents allowing users to accomplish even more with their online whiteboard and quickly turn their ideas into action."



"Embedding Office Online inside Stormboard is a great example of how participating in our Cloud Storage Partner Program can deliver new business value," stated Rob Howard, director, Microsoft Office 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp. "Organizing documents on a shared whiteboard allows teams to come together, easily share ideas and make changes to plans and documents in Office Online."

File uploads for all users!

All users (not just subscribers) can now upload documents to Stormboard. Users can upload documents from their Microsoft OneDrive, Box accounts or drag and drop them from their computer. Anyone in the Storm will be able to view the documents.

Document Creation and Live Co-Editing (Subscribers Only)

Office Documents in Stormboard can be edited by several people in a storm at the same time. By clicking the "edit in browser" button, users can edit an Office document together in real time! (an Office 365 subscription may be required.) No complicated links, invites or settings.

Not only can users upload documents into their Storms, they can also create an Office document and have it automatically added to their Storm for people to collaborate on immediately.

Improved Document Viewer

Viewing a document opens it in the sidebar making it easy to reference while working in a Storm. Office documents in Stormboard have never looked so good! PDF's also work great too.

Upgraded Stormboard Reporting

With one click users can generate a Word, PowerPoint, Excel or PDF report of all the ideas in their Storm and then work together to polish it. Stormboard reports are generated and displayed in the same document viewer sidebar making it easy for users to visualize the reports and add them to their Storm so everyone can see and edit it.

All your documents organized by project rather than folders

When using Stormboard for file collaboration, Office documents are organized right inside the Storm and everyone is always on the latest version. This project centric approach automatically keeps ideas and documents organized without managing complicated file access issues, folders locations and organizing documents after the fact.

Free 30 day trial of our paid subscriptions

Stormboard is free for up to 5 users. Paid subscriptions are available starting at $5/user/month and come with a 30-day free trial to make sure Stormboard is the right tool for you. Sign up today at https://stormboard.com/main/pricing

About Stormboard

Users in 181 countries around the world including 1/2 of the Fortune 50, trust Stormboard to collaborate and turn their ideas into action. Stormboard's multi-user stickynote whiteboard makes it easy for teams of people in the same room or distributed around the world to work together in real-time. Unlike screen-share collaboration where one person is presenting and everyone else is watching (or more likely checking email or playing on their phone), with Stormboard, everyone is a live participant able to add sticky notes, comments and votes all in real time. At the end of a meeting rather than taking a blurry photo of a whiteboard to send to everyone, Stormboard intelligently exports all your ideas out to Microsoft Word, PowerPoint or Excel documents so you can easily share your work with your colleagues and make your projects happen.