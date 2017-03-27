NEJM Knowledge+ Launches Pediatrics Board Review

Learners should expect to be challenged by the wide variety of board-style questions and have a great resource to grow their pediatric knowledge base.

Adding to its expanding portfolio of educational products, NEJM Group, the organization behind the New England Journal of Medicine and NEJM Journal Watch, announces the release of NEJM Knowledge+ Pediatrics Board Review.

NEJM Knowledge+ Pediatrics Board Review was created by a panel of pediatricians from leading medical centers. The content was then reviewed and approved by pediatricians who are both educators and active clinicians with firsthand knowledge of the day-to-day challenges of pediatric medicine.

“We heard time and time again from our audience of physician learners that they wanted an adaptive learning solution in pediatrics like what we offer in Internal Medicine and Family Medicine,” said Matthew O’Rourke, General Manager of NEJM Knowledge+. “We are excited to be able to provide a comprehensive solution to fill this need.”

NEJM Knowledge+ Pediatrics Board Review includes:



Question bank of over 1,650 questions guided by the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP) blueprint

Adaptive learning technology for a personalized experience

Two 50-minute practice exams

Ability to earn CME and up 104 ABP MOC points

Convenient mobile access via iPad, iPhone, and Android devices

“NEJM Knowledge+ offers pediatric questions that span all specialties and include detailed and carefully reviewed feedback,” said Deborah Lehman, M.D., a senior reviewer for NEJM Knowledge+ Pediatrics Board Review. “Learners should expect to be challenged by the wide variety of board-style questions and have a great resource to grow their pediatric knowledge base.”

Thousands of clinicians have already selected NEJM Knowledge+ Internal Medicine Board Review and NEJM Knowledge+ Family Medicine Board Review to help them meet their continuous learning needs.

NEJM Group partnered with Area9 Learning — a physician-led pioneer in adaptive learning — to create a first-of-its-kind platform with smart technology that adapts to clinicians’ learning goals, pace and knowledge gaps to deliver the information they need to know. The system uses research-proven methods to accelerate proficiency, continuously sharpen skills and promote true lifelong learning.

NEJM Knowledge+ products support self-assessment, learning, and board certification in various specialties. NEJM Knowledge+ combines gold-standard content with the most efficient, engaging and effective way to help clinicians learn, improve the quality of their practice, and prepare for board exams.

For more information, visit http://knowledgeplus.nejm.org.

About NEJM Group

NEJM Group creates highest-quality medical resources for research, learning, practice and professional development designed to meet the demand for essential medical knowledge among academic researchers and teachers, physicians, clinicians and others in medicine and health care. The New England Journal of Medicine, NEJM Journal Watch, and NEJM Knowledge+ are produced by NEJM Group, a division of the Massachusetts Medical Society. For more information, visit nejmgroup.org.