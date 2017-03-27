Dan Quenneville knows that without God he would not be alive today. A survivor of molestation, abuse, and a murder plot against his life, Quenneville is a proponent in the power and strength of faith. Under the pen name “Alter Pain,” Quenneville shares how he was able to endure some of life’s most horrific experience using God’s guidance in “The Heartest Story Finally Told: Jesus’s Glory Divinely Bold.”

“The Heartest Story Finally Told” is a raw and intense memoir that details the life and traumatic events Quenneville faced as a boy growing up in the church. With frank detail, Quenneville discusses his daunting childhood—which included sexual abuse, incest and murder—as well as his steadfast Christian faith.

“Readers get to witness my fear and feel my pain but they also get to see how God’s love transformed me into a warrior,” Quenneville said. “I believe I was called to share my story in such a real and honest manner, so that others may not feel ashamed of similar experiences. I also want to show that God never leaves our sides, even in the darkest hours.”

His story is one of redemption and hope, demonstrating how one’s past does not determine their future and how an unwavering faith in God can lead to a happy ending. For more information on the on the book and the author, please visit, http://www.HeartestStory.com.

“The Heartest Story Finally Told: Jesus’s Glory Divinely Bold”

By Dan Quenneville: Alter Pain

ISBN: 9781512765199 (hardcover) 9781512765182 (softcover) 9781512765175 (e-book)

Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Westbow Press

About the author

Dan Quenneville writes under the pen name Alter Pain in his first novel “The Heartest Story Finally Told: Jesus’s Glory Divinely Bold.” Quenneville shares how he was guided through a troubled past by his love and faith in God. He now looks to share his story in hopes of inspiring other to open their hearts to God and move past the shame of prior traumas. He currently resides in Lebanon, Ohio working as the president of Process Pump and Seal, Inc., which sells and services pumps, sealing devices, and specialty chemical products.

