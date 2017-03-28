Function Point's New Logo There’s been a big shift in how people work over the last few years. Digital interactions have become cold and impersonal. We want to warm it up; give it a heartbeat. And this rebrand is the first step in our new approach.

Function Point, the all-in-one project management solution, today launched a redesigned brand, introducing a new logo, website and tagline—“Positively Productive.” 2017 marks the company’s 20th year in business. The updated visuals and tone of voice signal a focus on making productivity more personable.

“As much as the rebrand was an opportunity to update our visual identity, it was also a chance for us to challenge how we’re perceived and how we work with customers,” said Ian Walker, Director of Marketing. “There’s been a big shift in how people work over the last few years. Digital interactions have become cold and impersonal. We want to warm it up; give it a heartbeat. And this rebrand is the first step in our new approach.”

While the visual identity has refreshed, Function Point’s product philosophy remains the same—helping customers better understand their organizations. The company maintains its mission to help creative people in modern businesses be more productive and more profitable. Function Point plans to update the UI to match the new brand.

“Our intention with the new look of Function Point is to help people see and feel the way our team does everyday—that productivity software can be personable. People have always been at the centre of everything we do. It’s the essence of the rebrand,” said Chris Wilson, Founder and CEO. “It was a conscious decision to ensure our culture influences the new brand and not the other way around.”

Since the last major update to the brand in 2011, Function Point has continued to grow and innovate in the project management space:



releasing an iOS app to make time tracking more convenient

improving project management features with improvements to Gantt chart workflows, shareability and dependencies

launching an Ideas Portal for customer feature requests

moving to a new Vancouver office in 2014

seeing user growth increase from 3000 to over 9000

increasing the number of employees from 13 to 45

About Function Point:

Function Point alleviates the chaotic nature of operating creative agencies, internal marketing teams and professional service firms. Used by over 9000 customers across the world, the all-in-one solution helps teams connect each stage of project management.

We strive to deliver intuitive software solutions and unsurpassed customer service. Our goal is to make productivity more personable; to warm it up and give it a heartbeat. As a customer-funded business, we treat each of our customers as our partners. Because their success is our success.

More Information:

Blog Post: http://www.functionpoint.com/blog

Media Kit: http://functionpoint.com/media-kit/

Careers: http://functionpoint.com/careers/