Rivet Logic Corporation (http://rivetlogic.com), a leading consulting, systems integration and design firm focused on helping major enterprises build digital experiences with leading open source and cloud-based software, announced today that it has been named in KMWorld’s “100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management” for the ninth consecutive year.

“The banner of knowledge management spans a wealth of territory to encompass solutions that range in functionality from the tried-and-true to the futuristic. Those designated to this year’s list of KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management run the gamut of capabilities, but share such similar characteristics as innovation, ingenuity, usefulness and resourcefulness,” says KMWorld Editor Sandra Haimila. “Rivet Logic creates solutions that help customers turn vast amounts of data into usable knowledge that can be leveraged to enhance collaboration, gain insights and achieve business goals.”

Digital transformation is quickly becoming a top priority for businesses today. However, successful digital transformation goes beyond just technology, but also requires a shift in organizational culture. Most importantly, businesses must put users at the center of their digital strategy, and drive engagement both externally with customers and internally with employees and other organizational stakeholders. Enterprise technology solutions need to be flexible, user friendly and multipurpose, with the ability to engage various audiences and empower business users, while also being agile enough to adapt as your business requirements evolve.

Rivet Logic helps organizations address these real world challenges to increase customer engagement, improve employee productivity and drive bottom line results. Leveraging best-in-class open source and cloud software for content management, portal, big data, search, and mobile applications, Rivet Logic offers solutions for Web content management, collaborative document management, mobile apps, customer portals, social intranets, Big Data applications, analytics and more.

“Rivet Logic is once again honored to receive this prestigious KMWorld award. It is extremely rewarding to see our thought leadership efforts in this space being recognized by the market, and it delivers a strong message that knowledge management is still evolving with companies like Rivet Logic in the forefront,” says Alaaeldin El-Nattar, Chief Operating Officer of Rivet Logic. “Receiving this award for the ninth consecutive year is a testament of our commitment towards helping organizations large and small meet and beat their content and data challenges. We look forward to ongoing success in architecting, innovating, and delivering enhanced digital experiences for our existing and future clients.”

The complete list will be featured in KMWorld’s March 2017 issue and will also be available at http://www.kmworld.com.

