Golden Triangle Emergency Center will be hosting a celebration at the GTEC Orange facility from 8:00am-10:00am on Monday, April 3rd to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the facility. The event will feature refreshments and giveaways and will be an opportunity for area-residents to celebrate two great years while also familiarizing themselves with the facility.

In the two years that Golden Triangle Emergency Center-Orange has been in operation the facility has had the opportunity to serve the community and provide the Gold Standard in emergency care. GTEC-Orange has also had the opportunity to serve the community by going to schools and giving presentations, helping with emergency relief efforts, participating in charity events, and a full range of other health initiatives. GTEC was awarded the Business of the Year in 2016 by the Greater Orange Chamber and they hope to continue to support the community the way it has supported them.

The two-year anniversary celebration of Golden Triangle Emergency Center’s Orange, Texas location (3107 Edgar Brown Dr. Orange TX 77630) will be Monday, April 3rd. The event will start at 8:00am and end at 10:00am with light refreshments and prizes. The celebration is open to the public and all area-residents wishing to attend are cordially invited.

Golden Triangle Emergency Center sets the Gold Standard in emergency care. GTEC provides concierge-level care to our local communities with state-of-the-art facilities, short wait times, and steadfast commitment to patient care. GTEC is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and treats all major and minor health emergencies.