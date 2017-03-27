“Smylelytics is specifically designed to take the fear out of data and replace it with a fun, new way to receive the most important results in a Google Analytics account…” — Matt Weber, ROAR!’s CEO and the inventor of Smylelytics

Smylelytics, a new proprietary service designed to help business owners better understand and leverage their website performance data, is now available free online.

Smylelytics (https://www.smylelytics.com/) is a customizable, user-friendly, monthly review of a website’s Google Analytics data that translates the numerical data into fun, personalized photos that tell businesses, at a glance, if their site is improving, holding steady, or requires attention to improve its contribution to their success. Data analysis is performed by ROAR! Internet Marketing, a 10-year old digital agency and Certified Google Partner.

Matt Weber, ROAR!’s CEO and the inventor of Smylelytics, said, “Big data doesn’t have to be complex, and it doesn’t have to be intimidating. I know many businesses are sitting on valuable data that could help strengthen their online presence, but they never looked at it. I created Smylelytics to put valuable data in a context that is simple to understand and enjoyable to use.”

Universally regarded as the gold standard in website traffic analysis, Google Analytics provides raw data on website visitor demographics, behavior, technology, and mobile reach. According to W3Techs, as of 2015, Google Analytics is used by 52.9 percent of all Internet websites, more than 10 times the next most popular analytics option, Yandex Metrics.

“Smylelytics is specifically designed to take the fear out of data and replace it with a fun, new way to receive the most important results in a Google Analytics account so the average business owner can leverage this information to improve their online presence,” said Weber. “Having the data doesn’t do a business any good if they don’t understand and use it.”

About ROAR!

Specializing in custom website design and direct marketing principles, ROAR! Internet Marketing converts the highest percentage of website visitors into measurable leads and sales for their clients. ROAR! offers digital marketing strategy development, data analysis, custom website design, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, content creation, and local search optimization.