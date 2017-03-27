MunchOn Logo

MunchOn, a new restaurant online ordering platform has announced their partnership with Star Micronics, leading provider of point of sale and proof of transaction technology. MunchOn recently launched their solution to combine a point of sale and online ordering platform that sends orders directly from the cloud to the TSP650IIcloudPRNT receipt printer.

Star Micronics’ TSP650IIcloudPRNT thermal printer will retrieve and print orders from any online service integrating Star’s communication protocol. With MunchOn, restaurants can set up their online ordering service for customers to order either online or through their mobile phone, and the TSP650IIcloudPRNT will print the order in restaurant directly from the cloud. MunchOn specializes in helping these restaurants by giving them the ability to market, receive and fulfill online orders to increase revenue.

“The Star TSP650IIcloudPRNT was the perfect fit for our restaurant online ordering platform,” says James Russo, Co-Founder of MunchOn. “Once integrated, we had the solution working in restaurants only one day later. We were able to work with restaurants who had never even considered online ordering before, and help them grow their business with the MunchOn and Star Micronics solutions.”

Availability

The MunchOn and Star Micronics online ordering solution can be purchased as a complete point of sale bundle through Barcoding.com to include a Samsung tablet, tablet stand, Star TSP650IIcloudPRNT receipt printer, and the MunchOn online ordering service.

About MunchOn

MunchOn is a new, cost-effective and innovative subscription based online ordering platform which gives restaurants the ability to market, receive and fulfill online orders with a secure payment gateway. MunchOn is a brand and platform developed by Odin Holdings, a Mountain Lakes, N.J. based firm focused on software and marketing solutions for the restaurant, food service and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit http://www.munchon.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

About Star Micronics

Star Micronics, one of the world’s largest POS providers, has designated a portfolio of printing, secure cash management, and customer solutions for any retail or hospitality establishment in POS and mPOS environments. Embracing the mobility wave, Star’s complementary SDKs allow users to utilize Star printers in tandem with Android™, and iOS iPad® and iPhone® devices to generate receipts for all of its printers. Always leading – always innovating, Star Micronics enables web-based printing solutions including remote cloud printing, wireless cash drawer solutions, proximity-based printing, and secure cash management. For more information, please visit http://www.starmicronics.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or LinkedIn.

# # #

Media Contacts

Star Micronics

Brianna Moriarty

Star Micronics America, Inc.

(848) 216-3300 ext. 580

MunchOn

Christine Arakelian

Communications Consultant

(917) 613-3526