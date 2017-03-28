As OutMatch continuously improves its products and offerings to meet client needs, I look forward to developing solutions that help clients drive business and grow revenue.

OutMatch, a leader in helping organizations match the right people with the right jobs, today announced the appointment of Zack Birkelbach as Vice President of Client Success. Birkelbach will direct the company’s commitment to providing world-class service to its clients, working with them to understand their challenges and deliver talent selection and employee development solutions to drive ROI and achieve critical business goals.

A proven executive with more than 15 years of experience in HCM client relations using SaaS-based solutions, Birkelbach most recently served as Director of Customer Success for Infor, where he led the Human Capital Management team. Prior to that, he spent 10 years in the behavioral assessment space with PeopleAnswers. While there, he consistently achieved a client retention rate of more than 95 percent, enabling the company’s recurring revenue to grow from $3 million to over $40 million, and helping to drive its acquisition by Infor.

“We are delighted to add the recognized expertise and deep experience of Zack Birkelbach to the exceptional executive team at OutMatch,” said Greg Moran, President and CEO of OutMatch. “With an established record of building strong relationships and delivering significant value for clients, he will play a vital role in ensuring that our service, similar to our solutions, is second to none.”

In leading the Client Success organization, Birkelbach will spearhead efforts to clearly articulate the value of OutMatch services to clients and demonstrate the ROI of its innovative SaaS+ model combining technology, support, and service. He plans to focus on initiatives that will drive client engagement and value through webinars, advisory groups, and client conferences, and by taking a proactive and consultative approach through his Client Engagement team.

“I am delighted to join the outstanding team at OutMatch, and to lead our critical mission of providing world-class service to support the needs of our clients,” said Birkelbach. “It excites me to build relationships and to help people achieve goals within their organization. As OutMatch continuously improves its products and offerings to meet client needs, I look forward to developing solutions that help clients drive business and grow revenue.”

Birkelbach has a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and earned his Masters in Business Administration from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

OutMatch works with large, decentralized organizations with high-volume hiring needs in the hospitality, restaurant, and retail industries, including recognized names such as American Airlines, Aspen Dental, Brinker International, Circle K, Esurance, Hyatt, and La Quinta. Processing more than 10 million candidates per year for job opportunities at over 300,000 locations, OutMatch provides the measurement, insight, and impact that companies need to make better hires.

About OutMatch

Building a high-performing company requires matching the right people with the right roles. But, hiring is often subjective, lacks clarity, and doesn’t help companies understand the impact of a new hire. OutMatch fixes these problems. Using industry-leading assessment technology and expertise, OutMatch delivers the predictive data that’s missing from the hiring process. With clear, measurable insight into candidates and new hires, managers make better hiring decisions, and organizations are finally able to measure the impact of hiring on the company. For more information, visit http://www.outmatch.com or @OutMatchHCM.