memoryBlue Announces Finalists for 2017 Alumni of the Year Award

memoryBlue recently announced three finalists for the 2017 Alumni of the Year award. This annual award recognizes the impact hundreds of former memoryBlue employees are making in the high-tech sales industry.

The 2017 finalists are Julianne Sweat (Sales Development Manager, KiteDesk), Keith Hoffmann (Director of Enterprise-Level Strategic Accounts, ProcessMAP Corporation) and Matt Bright (Account Executive, Recorded Future). The three finalists were selected from a pool of over 50 applicants and nominees for the annual award.

After over a decade of work helping technology-oriented companies achieve revenue growth, hundreds of memoryBlue Alumni have elevated into roles with some of high-tech’s most recognizable names and hottest startups. The third annual memoryBlue Alumni of the Year Award recognizes individuals who have achieved outstanding accomplishments in their high-tech sales careers.

Helping select the award winner this year is a panel comprised of highly accomplished inside sales professionals. These individuals have spent their careers furthering the sales industry as well as building bridges between talented college students and the sales profession. The panelists include Trish Bertuzzi (President and Chief Strategist, The Bridge Group), Ralph Barsi (Senior Director, Global Demand Center, ServiceNow) and Nathan Curtis (Division Manager and Training Coordinator, The AroundCampus Group).

The memoryBlue Alumni of the Year will win $5,000 to spend on a vacation anywhere in the world. The winner will be announced on Friday, April 7, 2017, as part of the company’s quarterly all-hands meeting. An employee and alumni reception will immediately follow the meeting.

Sohale Razmjou (Director of Business Development, BAI) and Taylor Pierce (Regional Manager, Security Services) are the prior two winners in the program’s history.

