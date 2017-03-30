Yusen Logistics Announces Contract Logistics Group

Yusen Logistics “The new name reflects the growing variety and scope of services that we provide to our customers,” said Gerald Hofmann, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Contract Logistics Group.

Yusen Logistics (Americas) Inc., a leading third-party logistics provider, has announced a name change for its Warehouse Division. Effective April 1, 2017, the division will be called the Contract Logistics Group.

“The new name reflects the growing variety and scope of services that we provide to our customers,” said Gerald Hofmann, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Contract Logistics Group. “We are expanding our capabilities to provide customized integrated solutions and deepen client relationships.”

Yusen Logistics has a U.S. warehouse network comprised of more than 2.1 million square feet, with 14 facilities strategically located throughout the country. Services include reverse logistics, order fulfillment and distribution, transloading, yard management, cross dock and drayage management. The company also utilizes top tier Information Technology solutions for warehouse, transload and yard management.

About Yusen Logistics

Yusen Logistics is a global logistics and transportation provider that delivers custom supply chain solutions through one of the largest air, ocean and land transportation networks. We have over 500 offices in 42 countries and regions, with more than 20,000 employees at your service. Combining our services gives you greater control over your supply chain. For more information, visit http://www.yusen-logistics.com.