Harvey Building Products Announces New Location in Norwood, MA

Harvey Building Products, a manufacturer and distributor of quality building supplies in the Northeast, announced that it has opened a new wholesale warehouse location in Norwood, MA. Jim Barreira, CEO of Harvey Building Products, says the location opened at the end of March, and is the third new Harvey location to open in the last 18 months.

The new warehouse is conveniently located at 615 University Avenue, with quick access to Routes 1 and 128, and I-95. Hours of operation are 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, Monday through Friday. “We already have many customers who travel from this area to our Braintree or West Bridgewater locations, so being in Norwood provides additional convenience for those we already serve as well as a great opportunity to build new business relationships,” said Barreira.

A Grand Opening event with free BBQ and giveaways is planned for June 21, 2017 and will be open to all building and remodeling industry professionals. For more information, please visit harveybp.com or call the Norwood branch at 844-772-8428.

About Harvey Building Products:

Serving professional contractors and builders since 1961, Harvey Building Products fabricates its own lines of windows, doors, and PVC millwork and is the premier distributor of quality building supplies in the Northeast. Items manufactured and distributed by Harvey are used in residential and light commercial structures across the region. Harvey Building Products is a regional sponsor of Homes For Our Troops, and has donated Harvey products to several builds. Harvey has teamed up with This Old House on several projects including two This Old House 35th Anniversary projects in 2015, and the 2016 This Old House Idea House located in Devens, MA.