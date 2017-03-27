Sundown AI Selected for Membership in Avaya DevConnect Program

“Chloe has deep technological innovation at her core and works with organizations to solve real business problems. We are proud to work with Avaya to create the next generation of customer support Artificial Intelligence" Fabio Cardenas, CEO, Sundown AI

Sundown AI, a company that builds self-learning Artificial Intelligence applications, today announced it has been selected by Avaya for membership as a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program. Avaya is a leading global provider of business communications software, systems and services. Avaya solutions enable customer and team engagement across multiple channels and devices for better customer experience, increased productivity and enhanced financial performance.

Sundown AI is the developer of Chloe, a self-learning Artificial Intelligence application that is powered by NLP (Natural Language Processing), graph algorithms and machine learning to answer repetitive questions from emails, SMS, social media or chats. As a DevConnect Technology Partner, Sundown AI expects to deliver proven interoperability of its solutions with the Avaya customer engagement, mobility and small business portfolios, helping companies automate customer service and reduce labor costs.

The Avaya DevConnect program promotes the development, compliance-testing and co-marketing of innovative third-party solutions that are compatible with standards-based Avaya solutions. Member organizations have expertise in a broad range of capabilities – spanning collaboration, management, analytics, reporting and communications-enabled business process applications – helping joint customers extend the value of their collaboration and contact center investments and accelerate the speed at which their organization delivers true value to the bottom line.

“Chloe has deep technological innovation at her core and works with organizations to solve real business problems. We are proud to work with Avaya, a global leader in information communication technology, to create the next generation of customer support artificial intelligence” said Fabio Cardenas, President of Sundown AI

The Avaya DevConnect program currently includes thousands of software and hardware developer companies, integrators, service providers and customers. Members have created a broad array of innovative solutions tested for Avaya compliance, including natural language speech recognition applications, mobile and emergency notification services, specialized computer telephony integration and reporting capabilities, and applications tailored for specific vertical industries.

Through the DevConnect program, Avaya provides companies with a wide range of technical education, access and support for many Avaya platforms and interfaces, often at no cost to Registered members. Technology Partners receive additional benefits in terms of in-depth, joint compliance testing activities and co-marketing support, based on their alignment with Avaya strategy and value offered to Avaya customers. DevConnect Technology Partners like Sundown AI must meet rigorous criteria for customer satisfaction, product support, business operations, marketing and sales.

“Technology Partners like Sundown AI are helping Avaya meet customer demand for leading-edge engagement methods such as advanced AI.” said Eric Rossman, vice president, Developer Relations, Avaya.

Membership information and a listing of solutions developed and tested under the DevConnect program are available at http://www.avaya.com/devconnect.

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world’s most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking— offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today’s digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit http://www.avaya.com.

About Sundown AI

Sundown AI builds self-learning Artificial Intelligence applications that are powered by NLP, graph algorithms and machine learning. They automate customer service and sales via existing business suites to help companies grow. Chloe, an AI system, provides companies with business solutions to reduce costs, boost productivity and increase customer satisfaction. Custom integrations are available via an API. Learn more at http://www.sundown.ai.