Woodrow H. Pollack

International law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. has expanded its Intellectual Property Practice with the addition of Woodrow H. Pollack as a Shareholder in the Tampa office. Pollack will be a member of the firm’s Intellectual Property & Technology Practice.

Pollack, a registered patent attorney, devotes his practice exclusively to intellectual property and is focused on litigating complex patent, trademark, copyright, trade secrets, and other intellectual property disputes. He also has extensive experience in both patent and trademark prosecution and licensing.

“Joining an international firm of Greenberg Traurig’s stature, geographic reach, and capabilities, is a great opportunity for me to further build my practice on a global platform and provide my clients with a one-stop shop for all their legal needs,” said Pollack. “The firm’s Intellectual Property & Technology Practice has the depth of talent and success that I have long admired.”

Serving as lead and local counsel for a wide variety of intellectual property disputes across the country, Pollack counsels his clients in the protection, enforcement, and defense of their intellectual property. He has successfully taken multi-million dollar intellectual property cases through jury trial and regularly appears in federal and state courts. Pollack also has extensive experience representing clients in front of the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

Pollack, who has served as Chair of the Florida Bar Business Law Section’s Intellectual Property Committee, is Board Certified in Intellectual Property Law by The Florida Bar. In his capacity as Chair, he was instrumental in assisting with the passage of Florida legislation dealing with the assertion of patient rights. Pollack’s blog on intellectual property developments can be found at http://floridaip.blogspot.com.

Prior to becoming an attorney, Pollack worked as a software engineer in Silicon Valley for numerous technology start-up companies, developing sophisticated backend distributed database systems for a number of enterprise applications, including self-publishing platforms, medical records management, and networked attached storage systems . He received his J.D. magna cum laude from Stetson University College of Law; his M.S. in Computer Science from Stanford University; and his B.A. from Colby College.

“We are excited to have Woody join our team in Tampa and expand our office’s Intellectual Property capabilities,” said David B. Weinstein, Managing Shareholder of Greenberg Traurig’s Tampa office. “His considerable skills and background in technology will add further dimension to our firm’s Intellectual Property Practice, which is known internationally for its successful client representations.”

In the community, Pollack currently serves as the Chair of Tampa Connection, a non-profit leadership development organization that prepares professionals to become active volunteers and leaders in the Tampa Bay area.

