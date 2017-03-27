Being able to connect the hundreds of corporate leaders in the ConvergX™ network with the Great States audience is an astounding opportunity for our delegates.

Conway Events and ConvergX™ have partnered together to merge their two trend-setting conferences to create the Great States ConvergX™ Summit to be held in Oklahoma City on September 11-13, 2017.

This event allows senior-level executives, corporate investors and site selection consultants from around the globe the opportunity to connect with decision-makers from key industries such as aerospace, defense, security, IT and energy. The conference will also shed light on the states within the Great State jurisdiction economic landscape, the investment trends happening today, and why America will continue to be the world’s premier FDI destination.

“Being able to connect the hundreds of corporate leaders in the ConvergX™ network with the Great States audience is an astounding opportunity for our delegates and network,” said Adam Jones-Kelley, President of Conway Inc. “The ability to engage with leaders from the defense and energy sectors is a natural fit, and will create a world-class conference. We’re thrilled about this collaboration!"

Panels will focus on key investment-attraction issues such as how integrated workforce development programs and right-to-work legislation ensure sustainability, how marrying traditional energy sectors with renewable and new energy tech are vital to powering tomorrow’s economies, and why the aviation aerospace industry will continue to soar. The conference will also highlight the Great States region of Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, and specifically how this region continues to innovate within economic development.

“Great States ConvergX™ attendees are senior leaders, innovators and decision-makers from companies investing billions of dollars in new corporate projects, and some of the most respected and influential consultants in the world," states Kimberley Van Vliet, Founder & CEO of WāVv, the producer and host company of ConvergX™. “The opportunity to combine these two events, continue facilitating a candid dialogue of the future, advancing innovation and creating real business opportunities is now made more significant with this partnership. Nowhere else will you find such a gathering of leaders making project decisions every day.”

The Great States Summit is the second major conference series that Conway Events has created to highlight a region of the U.S. for its economic prosperity. The company’s TrustBelt conference focuses on the economic resurgence and vitality of the Midwest region.

CONVERGX™ is an annual aerospace, defense, security and energy conference that leverages Canadian innovation and capabilities to create growth and investment opportunities between these important economic sectors. This is the first CONVERGX™ event happening within the U.S. and highlighting states’ efforts in securing FDI investments.

For more information on the upcoming Great States ConvergX™ Summit and to register for the event, please visit greatstatessummit.com.

About Conway Events Inc:

Conway provides the world’s most comprehensive offering of services related to domestic and cross-border corporate investment. Our integrated services meet the needs of government agencies seeking to attract investment as well as companies planning international expansion. Conway’s network of corporate decision-makers invests more than $300 billion each year in new facilities, offices and sites. Conway’s full spectrum of services and relationships with corporate decision-makers around the world facilitates government attraction of foreign and domestic direct investment. http://www.conway.com

About ConvergX™:

ConvergX™ is the first and only global Aerospace, Defense, Security, and Energy conference designed to innovate and collaborate real business opportunities between these important economic sectors. From the inaugural conference in 2016 the deals struck between delegates have involved every segment and average multi-year multi-million dollar agreements. http://www.convergx.co

About WāVv:

WāVv is a well established company that specializes in creating business opportunities between the Aerospace, Defence, Security, and Energy sectors, accelerating innovation, and growing economic diversification globally. http://www.wavv.co

