Vicon Industries, Inc. (VII: NYSE-MKT) (“Vicon”), trusted designer and producer of video security systems and high-performance IP cameras, announced today that its new Valerus video management solution now includes integrated connectivity with VAX, Vicon’s highly regarded Access Control solution. The integration, which enables the display of live and recorded Valerus video from inside the VAX interface, is simple to program and free with the purchase of either system, regardless of the number of cameras or card readers in use. Current Valerus and VAX customers can benefit from this connected solution immediately by updating to the latest version of Valerus software, which is available for download, without additional licensing, from Vicon’s website: http://www.vicon-security.com.

With this powerful new integrated solution, each camera managed within a Valerus system can be associated with a specific door and card reader, enabling the VAX interface to automatically display Valerus video that correlates with each swiping event. The end result is enhanced security through video verification, as security teams using the integrated system can easily confirm that each swiping individual actually matches the card holder’s identity and that no piggy-backing entry occurs. Video linked to each event can be viewed live, as access events occur, or called up as recorded video simply by clicking on any past event listed within the VAX events report.

Vicon’s Valerus system, which has been designed to deliver “Advanced Simplicity” throughout the user experience, follows through on this promise when used as part of a Valerus/VAX integrated solution. For customers owning both systems, enabling the integration is as simple as a mouse-click within the Valerus set-up and identification of the VAX server IP address. From then on, VAX can be immediately launched by clicking on a tab within the Valerus interface. There is no fee or additional licensing necessary to activate the integration. Both Valerus and VAX solutions are available as software only, or pre-loaded on certified hardware; for integrated Valerus/VAX systems with a relatively low number of card readers, both solutions can even reside on the same server. Valerus and VAX each employ browser-based thin clients, simplifying installation and system upgrades. And, when maintenance is necessary, users benefit from a single manufacturer and point-of-contact for support and service.

“Vicon is pleased to offer a fresh, new integrated solution for video and access control that we believe both integrators and end-users will welcome for its simplicity, reliability and effectiveness. Designed for seamless connectivity and ease of use, our combined Valerus/VAX solution is a valuable addition to a marketplace currently filled with complex and often confusing options,” said Bret McGowan, Senior VP Sales and Marketing. “This is simply the most pain-free comprehensive solution available.”

The Valerus/VAX integration will be on display at ISC West, Vicon booth 10073. Visit http://www.vicon-security.com/about-vicon/events/isc-west/ for more information.

About Vicon Industries, Inc.: For 50 years, Vicon has been an experienced designer and manufacturer of video management software, high-performance megapixel IP cameras, video storage solutions and access control systems and is unrivaled in its experience in the surveillance market. For more information about Vicon, which is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “VII”, please visit: http://www.vicon-security.com