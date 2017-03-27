This expands Trapp Technology’s reach into medical software hosting, broadening our already comprehensive cloud application hosting portfolio and industry knowledgebase.

Phoenix-based Trapp Technology, a provider of IT, Internet, Voice, and cloud hosting solutions, announced today its service availability in Pennsylvania through the acquisition of their cloud hosting division of VelocityMSI, a Philadelphia-based IT consulting and solutions company with a client base in medical markets.

The acquisition supports Trapp Technology’s strategic growth plan and strengthens its position as a three-time honoree as one of the “Fastest Growing Private Companies in America” according to Inc. 500, with a three year growth of 734%.

“This expands Trapp Technology’s reach into medical software hosting, broadening our already comprehensive cloud application hosting portfolio and industry knowledgebase,” says David Trapp, CEO of Trapp Technology. “We look forward to continuing to provide a stable and secure environment for our current and future clients.”

Trapp Technology’s newly obtained client base will now have access to the company’s 24/7/365 U.S.-based technical and customer support out of the Phoenix, Arizona headquarters. In coming months, these customers will be transitioned on to Trapp Technology’s resilient and stable infrastructure, consisting of equipment that is owned and operated entirely by the Arizona-based company. Trapp Technology prides themselves on maintaining HIPAA compliant administrative, physical, and technical safeguards to protect their customers and their clients.

“This acquisition continues our efforts to diversify our cloud application hosting audience, and expand our reach to the East coast,” continues Trapp. “We’re excited to introduce Trapp Technology’s unrivaled customer support team, advanced technical expertise, and comprehensive solution offering to the VelocityMSI customer base.”

Today’s announcement reinforces Trapp Technology’s commitment to meet and exceed market demands for enterprise-grade IT solutions made available to organizations of all sizes and budgets. For more information on the aforementioned services now available through Trapp Technology, please contact Ashley Capps at acapps(at)trapptechnology(dot)com.