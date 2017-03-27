On March 30, HCM veteran Jacqueline Kuhn of HRchitect will present a webinar called "Beyond Compensation: Leveraging HR Technology for Your Total Rewards Strategy," hosted by HRsoft.

On March 30, talent management software vendor HRsoft will present a webinar with Certified Professional of Human Resource Information (HRIP)Jacqueline Kuhn. With more than 20 years of experience in Systems and Project Management, Strategic Planning, Services Delivery, and General HR, Kuhn has helped hundreds of clients create strategic Human Capital Management plans and currently oversees the HCM strategic consulting group at HRchitect, a firm with expertise in the full lifecycle of HCM technology. The webinar will be hosted by Maureen Dudley, webinar coordinator of HRsoft.

"As with each of our webinars, attendees can expect to collect precise, actionable strategies by participating in this HRCI training webinar. Specifically, Jacqueline's insider knowledge about transforming traditional compensation statements into a web-based rewards tool to drive retention could prove to be a real game-changer for many organizations," said Dudley.

Topics that will be covered include: the core components of an effective total rewards strategy; how to leverage HR technology to increase the efficiency of your total rewards program; which business drivers you should analyze when selecting systems; and how to communicate value to your organization by solving a specific business problem with your proposed new system.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to attend this free, exclusive webinar hosted by an HRIS pro who will provide solutions to some of the most prevalent retention obstacles through proven total rewards strategies.

