Best Selling Author, J.A. Jance Signs Books at Aljoya Mercer Island

Aljoya Mercer Island and Island Books host New York Times Best Selling and Award-Winning Author, J.A. Jance for a reception and book signing on Thursday, March 30th. Seating begins at 6pm; the reception concludes at 8pm.

The reception is being held at premier retirement community, Aljoya Mercer Island, located at 2430 76th Avenue, S.E. Island Books will sell copies of Jance’s latest book, Man Overboard along with other popular books from her Ali Reynolds series.

Seating for the J.A. Jance reception is limited and open to all neighbors. Advance reservations are requested. Kindly RSVP to 206-230-0150 to attend, or access the Aljoya Mercer web site for more information at: http://www.eraliving.com/communities/mercer-island.

“So many of our Aljoya Mercer Island residents are avid J.A. Jance enthusiasts and enjoy her connection to Seattle,” says Aljoya Mercer Island Executive Director, Marla Becker. “From mystery to poetry, J.A. Jance books are a great topic of conversation and keep us excited to read.”

Jance is a long time Seattle resident. She has published fifty books in four different series—Ali Reynolds, J.P. Beaumont, Joanna Brady, and the Walker Family, along with a volume of poetry. More than 20 million copies of her mystery and poetry books are in print worldwide.

Although Jance was once denied entry into a university level Creative Writing course, she did not let that stop her from living her dream and becoming a writer. She published her first book in 1982. Jance will talk about her humble beginnings in writer’s circles, and why she knew she could write a whole book, when she speaks at Aljoya on March 30.

Aljoya Mercer Island is part of Era Living, a family owned, Seattle organization of eight premier retirement communities. Aljoya offers a warm and vibrant lifestyle, surrounded by art, beauty and nature set in one of the most desirable retirement communities anywhere.