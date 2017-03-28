GreenTech Partners with Digital Lumens to Bring Next-Gen LED Lighting to Customers "With SiteWorx, we will be able to offer businesses unprecedented technology that enables them to run their operations more efficiently and intelligently than ever before.” Scott Jernigan, GreenTech VP of Business Development

GreenTech Solutions Group is proud to partner with Digital Lumens, the market leader in intelligent LED lighting and sensor-based smart building applications. Digital Lumens’ newly released cloud-based intelligence platform, SiteWorx™, brings the benefits of the Internet of Things (IoT) to commercial and industrial environments worldwide. This system utilizes the power of connected lighting and IoT sensors to deliver business intelligence from a unique vantage point—overhead –and enables users to create customized, sensor-rich smart buildings that maximize facility control, operational insight, and business performance.

GreenTech sees the partnership as a way to bring its customers the most innovative lighting products and control systems that drive productivity and create a safer and more efficient work environment, all while generating impressive energy reductions and cost savings.

“This opportunity to partner with Digital Lumens is integral to our mission to offer our clients innovative, state-of-the-art business solutions,” said GreenTech VP of Business Development Scott Jernigan. “We strive to supply our clients with the best lighting and energy reduction solutions, and with SiteWorx, we will be able to offer businesses unprecedented technology that enables them to run their operations more efficiently and intelligently than ever before."

Through SiteWorx, GreenTech will be able to give its clients a way to control and optimize energy usage, plus the ability to monitor and maintain conditions and track occupancy data to improve operations. Companies can easily customize, launch, and expand additional sensor-based IoT solutions that will further improve cost efficiency, productivity, and safety throughout their businesses.

“We’re proud to have our intelligent lighting and smart building solutions available through an experienced partner re-seller such as GreenTech,” said Denis Cho, VP of Worldwide Sales at Digital Lumens. “Advances in intelligent LED lighting with fully integrated sensors and controls have changed not just the lighting industry, but how organizations approach and implement the IoT and business intelligence. GreenTech understands how this impacts both the needs of, and the opportunities for, their clients.”

Along with Digital Lumens’ new release of the SiteWorx platform, its evolving intelligent LED fixtures are applicable to a varied range of environments to satisfy the unique needs of various types of businesses and their operations. The LED fixtures include the following features:



Wireless integration with lighting control and management software

Occupancy sensing to provide light only when and where it’s needed

Daylight harvesting adjusts light output based on ambient light

Full-range dimming allows for visual comfort and optimal energy savings

Rotatable light bars enable custom light distribution

Integrated power metering measures and validates energy use

“Our growth and success in the lighting industry is credited to not just selling a client the cheapest option and moving on to the next client, but by working closely with our clients to learn about their operations, understand their near and long term goals, and educate them on how to maximize their investment to create a path to a holistic approach to energy reduction and operational efficiency. Our partnership with Digital Lumens will only add to this success,” says GreenTech President/CEO Glenn Edmonds. “With their unmatched lighting systems, and now with the release of the SiteWorx platform, smart building integration becomes more streamlined and accessible, and allows organizations to unlock ways to reach levels of sustainability and efficiency.”

GreenTech Solutions Group and Digital Lumens will be jointly displaying in booth 9 at the 2017 NC State Energy Conference April 11-12 at NC State University’s McKimmon Center, 1101 Gorman Street, Raleigh, NC. For more information about this conference, please visit https://www.ncenergyconference.com/index.html.

Contact GreenTech Solutions Group today to learn more about energy reduction options and to schedule a free lighting assessment and energy study.

About Greentech Solutions Group

GreenTech Solutions Group was founded in 2009, designed as a full-service consulting firm to deliver proven energy-efficiency solutions that reduce clients’ consumption, help protect our environment, conserve resources, and ultimately generate timely return on investment. They specialize in cutting-edge energy-efficient lighting, energy management, mechanical efficiency, alternative energy production, and more, planning and implementing projects for businesses of all sizes in every industry nationwide.

GreenTech’s team is composed of dedicated industry experts, each bringing extensive backgrounds and unique perspectives to every project. Their process has been designed to offer turnkey project delivery for each of its clients. They apply their experience and knowledge to assess and analyze each clients’ current situations thoroughly, identify cost-effective strategies for improving efficiency, develop a detailed plan, and oversee the implementation of the plan for optimal results.

Because they manage every aspect of their projects from assessment and design through installation and completion, GreenTech is a single point of contact for their clients throughout the process. Their focus is on providing excellent service and building strong relationships with their clients to become an ongoing partner in helping achieve their long-term sustainability goals. For more information, please visit http://www.greentechNC.com.

About Digital Lumens

Digital Lumens is driving the smart building revolution by providing superior software, products, and system integration. Its cloud-based intelligence platform, SiteWorx, brings the tangible benefits of the Internet of Things (IoT) to commercial and industrial environments worldwide, and leverages the power of connected lighting and IoT sensors to deliver business intelligence from a unique vantage point—overhead. Its technology has been deployed across more than 500 million square feet of space in 45 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.digitallumens.com.