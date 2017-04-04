ALKU opens Regional Training Center in Amherst, MA

ALKU recently opened its doors to its second Regional Training Center in Amherst, Massachusetts. This opening comes after the success of its first Regional Training Center in Durham, New Hampshire, aimed at providing interns attending the University of New Hampshire with an office on campus to expand their skills and experience. The mission of these training centers is for interns to gain experience and support ALKU’s overall business growth, with the belief that they will ultimately become full time employees.

“To be good at your job it takes dedication, commitment and most importantly time. Being able to work in the ALKU Durham office while I am at school has allowed me to be constantly developing the skills I need to get off to a successful start to my career in sales,” says Zachary Canto, a UNH senior and ALKU account management intern, “At ALKU, there is a commitment to treating every intern as a full time employee from day one so that you are given the opportunity to grow and develop yourself into a professional. Because you are always putting the time in to grow, you constantly see real results and achievements along the way”.

The training centers also give current employees the opportunity to act as mentors to the interns, and to partake in leadership roles. Leah Bourdon, Director of Training & Development at ALKU, currently manages the Durham training center and believes that the regional training centers contribute a whole lot to ALKU and its goals.

“Today, AKLU has ten full time hires awaiting graduation from UNH in May. Once they graduate they will head straight to ALKU in Andover to begin their careers in June. The difference between these ten hires and others starting in June is their on-the-job training and experience will have ranged from a minimum of six months to a year and a half when they step foot into Andover on their first day. They will be equipped with the confidence and business knowledge they need to hit the ground running. This is why the Amherst office is so important. Not only for these interns who will be full time hires, but also for ALKU as a whole” she explains.

If you are a bright, motivated, and passionate student in the Amherst area who is interested in an internship at a six time Boston Business Journal Best Place to Work winner and the #2 Best Workplace for Recent College Graduates, submit your resume to info(at)alku(dot)com or call 978.296.6900.

About ALKU

ALKU is a highly specialized consulting firm based in Andover, Massachusetts. ALKU is made up of three highly specialized, niche focused divisions: ALKU Technologies, ALKU Quality and ALKU Government Solutions. All of ALKU’s divisions provide clients with solutions to their consulting needs on a national basis. ALKU employs a fun, motivated group that enjoys accomplishing great things. Through careful hiring that utilizes a focus on character traits, ALKU has created a culture of success in a fun, lighthearted environment. The foundation of our success is a strong work ethic, a sense of humor, personal development, and clear expectations. To learn more about ALKU visit ALKU's website.