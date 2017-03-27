ADCS Clinics ("ADCS") announced it has completed the acquisition of Dermatology Associates Inc, a practice owned by Dr. Anita Pedvis-Leftick in East Greenwhich, RI.

Dr. Anita Pedvis-Leftick graduated from Skidmore College in 1970 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology and Chemistry. She went to McGill Medical School in Montreal, Canada. She subsequently did an internship in pediatrics followed by a year in internal medicine. Dr. Pedvis-Leftick then went to the University of Illinois and completed a three-year training program in dermatology.

Dr. Pedvis-Leftick is board-certified in dermatology both in Canada and United States and was in private practice in Canada from 1980 until 1997 until she moved to Danville, Illinois where she was on staff at Provena Hospital.

In January 2000, Dr. Pedvis-Leftick moved to Providence, Rhode Island and joined the dermatology department at Roger Williams Medical Center, where she was involved in the training of dermatology residents. In 2013, she went into solo practice with a particular interest in psoriasis and contact dermatitis. Dr. Pedvis-Leftick supervises dermatology residents at Brown University in a contact dermatitis clinic.

Dr. Matt Leavitt, Founder and CEO of ADCS, said, "We are thrilled to have the talents of Dr. Pedvis-Leftick and her team as a part of ADCS. They have a great following in the area and are dedicated and committed to the care of their patients.”

"This is our first acquisition in Rhode Island as we continue to expand our presence in the Northeast to provide patients with better access and care to our doctors." said Dave Morell, President & COO of ADCS.

ADCS, founded in 1989 by Dr. Matt Leavitt, is a dermatology-focused practice with over 180 clinics in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia and Wyoming providing clinical, cosmetic, surgical and pathology services. ADCS also provides billing and coding management services for almost 90 third-party dermatology practices across the nation under the Ameriderm™ trade name.