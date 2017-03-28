Custom solutions have trouble adapting to new consumer behavior, preferred engagement methods and changing business needs over time.

BLUE by Belly, a customer engagement platform for enterprise retailers, has partnered with Drop Tank, a fuel discounts rewards company and industry-leading integrator, to bring combined customer engagement technology solutions to the fuel and convenience store space.

Allowing for a fully-integrated customer engagement solution, Drop Tank makes data readily available from all the leading fuel point-of-sale systems. BLUE’s platform solution serves as the engagement and personalization engine, making that data actionable and driving marketing strategies to increase fuel demand and convenience store sales. The union of these technology solutions allows brands and retailers to not only deliver timely, personalized experiences to their customers, but also allows them to adapt to evolving technology and consumer demands quickly.

“We don’t believe in custom solutions that inhibit the ability of our customers to evolve their marketing strategy,” said Dan Gloede, CEO of Belly. “Custom solutions have trouble adapting to new consumer behavior, preferred engagement methods and changing business needs over time. We believe the path forward is being the best partner platform for marketing and IT as their initiatives evolve, and BLUE was purpose-built for this reason. David and his Drop Tank team have deep point-of-sale expertise and we believe our partnered solutions will disrupt consumer engagement solutions currently available to fuel, convenience store chains and CPGs.”

The partnership stems from the notion that current solutions are not built for integration, which slows retailers down and makes it harder for them to implement successful marketing strategies that personalize the customer experience.

“We’re excited to combine our fuel discounting technology and point-of-sale expertise with Belly’s BLUE platform, a highly flexible loyalty engine built to grow with customers,” said David VanWiggeren, CEO of Drop Tank. “Together, we are able to create unique, data-driven solutions for convenience stores and their suppliers.”

About Belly:

Belly is a platform-first technology company enabling businesses of all sizes to create digital connections that result in personal relationships with their customers. Loyalty is an outcome of those relationships. Belly has been Making Businesses Personal since its founding in 2011. In 2016, it launched its solution for enterprise retailers and brands, BLUE by Belly. Belly is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and received funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Lightbank, NEA, DAG Ventures, Cisco and 7-Ventures, LLC (a subsidiary of 7-Eleven, Inc). For more information, visit http://www.bluebybelly.com.

About Drop Tank:

Drop Tank specializes in a gas station loyalty technology, supporting loyalty solutions at a growing number of recognizable fuel and convenience store brands. It’s CentsOff products can be used as promotional items, employee incentives and loyalty program rewards - made available for any third-party organizations and businesses looking to offer fuel discounts. For more information, please visit http://www.drop-tank.com.