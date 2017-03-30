CRM-55 Wins Three Awards at Autogeek's Detail Fest & Car Show Debut

I always dreamed of having a classic car, but this custom creation has simply blown me away - Carlos Marcelin, President of CRM Jewelers

Despite a lifelong obsession with classic cars, South Florida jeweler Carlos Marcelin never envisioned that his CRM-55 project would flourish into what it has become.

More than five years and over 40 custom body upgrades later, what started out as a stock 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air has been transformed into a dazzling fusion of classic style, modern muscle and technology. The fusion seemed to do the trick, as the show car took home a total of three awards during Autogeek's 2017 Detail Fest, including People's Choice, Best 1950's, and Barry Meguiar's Choice Award trophies.

“I always dreamed of having a classic car, but this custom creation has simply blown me away. I'm really happy that we won,” said Carlos Marcelin, President of CRM Jewelers, in response to the car's success at the show.

The award-winning Bel Air was built by Elite Autoworks of Hialeah, Florida, a city that you just don't normally associate with the customization of classic cars!

When asked how such a project landed in his shop, Ivan Barcelo, owner of Elite said, “I have been working on restoring and customizing classic cars for many years. Carlos heard about the quality of my work and paid us a visit. The rest is history!”

Here are some of the specifications of the CRM-55:

Engine & Powertrain

Chevy ZZ502 Ram-Jet (by Street & Performance), 700r4 Automatic Transmission, Custom Aluminum One-Off Engine Covers, Be Cool Extreme Module Radiator and Core Support Assembly, 3” Stainless Steel Mandrel Bent Exhaust and Black Widow Stainless Steel Muffler (Fully Polished).

Chassis

Art Morrison Tri-5 Chassis, Ford 9” Rear End, Rack & Pinion Steering Aluminum Drive Shaft, Rick’s Stainless Steel Gas Tank.

Suspension

Full Tubular Control Arms, Accuair Suspension, Sealed frame that works as air tank (2-200 psi Air-Zenith Compressor).

Interior

All customized interior panels, center console and trunk panels fabricated in fiberglass, then painted. Custom built, brushed, stainless trims. AC unit incorporated into dash, for sleeker look and greater aesthetic appeal. All leatherwork by Street Seats.

Wheels & Tires

Forgiato ITO Custom Wheels (20” x 8” Front, 22” x 13” Rear), Pirelli P Zero (P225/35 ZR 20 Front, P335/25 ZR 22 Rear).

Brakes

Baer Extreme +6S w/14” Rotors (Front & Rear).

Sound System

2 Focal k2 Power 11” Subwoofers running on Isobaric Box, 2 Pair Focal k2 Power kr3 3-way Speakers, 2 Focal fps 4160 with Capacitors, 1 Focal fps 3000 for Subwoofers.

Body

Roof pancaked 1” overall, doors extended down to hide rocker panels, wheel opening extended down. Custom fabricated inner fender and hood hinge assembly and handmade front grill. Bumpers tucked in and fabricated under panels to cover portions of frame. Custom, one-off tail lights with electronic gas tank access.

For Media Inquiries or to collaborate with CRM Jewelers on events involving CRM-55, contact VIP (at) crmjewelers (dot) com.

About CRM Jewelers: CRM Jewelers is a 5-Star Rated, family owned and operated high end watch and jewelry store in the heart of Downtown Miami. CRM's clients and fans span over 150 countries thanks to the company's exponential growth in social networks like Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Google+. CRM Jewelers was founded by watch connoiseur and investor Carlos Marcelin. Carlos' childhood experience working in his dad's artisan and vintage watch shop in Havana, Cuba inspired him to start the company.

About Elite Autoworks: With headquarters in Hialeah, Florida, Elite Autorworks specializes in the customization of classic cars, street rods, muscle cars and custom trucks. From basic restorations to full-custom, show-winning projects, Elite is known for the impeccable quality and detail of their work. The company was founded by Ivan Barcelo in 2007.

About Meguiar's: Meguiar's has been manufacturing car care products since 1901 and is one of the oldest and most trusted names in car care, with distribution to 92 countries around the world. The charismatic host of TV show “Car Crazy,” Barry Meguiar is also the President and CEO of the organization. The automotive icon is responsible for transforming the Meguiar family business into the global leader of the car wax industry.

About Autogeek: Founded by Bob McKee in 1998, Autogeek.com is the largest online retailers of car care products in the world. With Mike Phillips as the head of teaching and training courses, Autogeek.com also has one of the most extensive online educational libraries in the industry. Autogeek.com is located in Stuart, Florida and ships worldwide.