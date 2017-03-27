American Veterinarian™ to Launch Veterinarian’s Money Digest™

"This essential resource will help both new and experienced veterinarians better manage their practices and lives." - Chris Hennessy

American Veterinarian™, the leading multimedia provider and print publication of cutting-edge news, research and conference coverage on veterinary medicine, announces the launch of Veterinarian’s Money Digest™, a business and financial resource for veterinary professionals. The inaugural issue will be packaged with the April edition of American Veterinarian™.

“We look forward to launching Veterinarian’s Money Digest™,” said Chris Hennessy, publisher of Veterinarian’s Money Digest™ and American Veterinarian™. “This essential resource will help both new and experienced veterinarians better manage their practices and lives.”

Veterinarian’s Money Digest™ will feature a mix of news and columns that will guide veterinarians in the intricacies of practice management and personal finance. Its sister publication, American Veterinarian™, focuses on the evolving clinical side of the industry.

Both publications are published by Intellisphere, LLC., which also publishes Physician’s Money Digest®, the physician resource on topics in personal finance, investing, retirement planning, practice management, and lifestyle, and Dentist’s Money Digest®, the business journal for dentists that includes practice management, personal finance, and lifestyle stories.

About American Veterinarian™

American Veterinarian™, a comprehensive clinical information platform with resources both online and in print, provides veterinary professionals with insight and analysis from expert contributors that are designed to improve patient outcomes. American Veterinarian™ features the latest news, medical updates, and conference coverage, with a focus on the convergence between human health, animal health, and the environment. For more information, please visit: http://www.americanveterinarian.com/

About Veterinarian's Money Digest™

Veterinarian’s Money Digest™ is a targeted multimedia business resource that guides veterinarians on best practices to effectively manage their personal and practice finances, stay up to date on legal and regulatory issues, and keep balance in their lives. It features a mix of news, columns, and expert advice from veterinary-specific business professionals tailored to fit the needs of practicing veterinarians. For more information on Veterinarian’s Money Digest™, please visit: http://www.vmdtoday.com/.