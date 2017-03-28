Survivor of Cambodian Genocide Shares Story of Endurance and Honor

When the Communist-aligned Khmer Rouge asserted their regime over Cambodia in 1975, they enacted a country-wide genocide that ended in the deaths of nearly three million people. Their infamous Killing Fields left 20-year-old Vannead Horn the lone survivor of his family.

On the back of his family’s sacrifice, Horn escaped one of the world’s worst massacre to foster a life filled with love and hope. He shares his story in “The Spirit of a Fighter: From Cambodia, Victim of the Khmer Rouge Genocide, to France then USA.”

Horn pens “The Spirit of a Fighter” with heartbreaking descriptions of the genocide that consumed his country in the shadows of the Cold War. He narrates his desperate flee to escape prosecution with nothing but his wife, child, and resolve to honor his family.

“My family literally gave their lives to ensure I would have a future,” Horn said. “Everything I have done since then, including obtaining my engineering degree, starting my own business, and writing this book, have been done in their name.”

With the “Spirit of a Fighter,” the author highlights the power of love and how family bonds persist even after death.

By Vannead Horn

About the author

Vannead Horn escaped the Khmer Rouge Killing Fields in Cambodia at age 20. He fled to France where he obtained his masters in engineering and later moved to the United States, working as a engineer. Together with his wife, the two raised three children and opened their own doughnut shop in San Diego where they remain today.

