AlertBot.com debuts new responsive design As a leader in website performance monitoring, we know how important is to stay relevant and up-to-date with the latest technology and trends

AlertBot, a leading provider of enterprise-class server and website monitoring solutions, announced today that it has launched a completely redesigned website at http://www.alertbot.com.

“As a leader in website performance monitoring, we know how important is to stay relevant and up-to-date with the latest technology and trends,” commented Pedro Pequeno, President of InfoGenius.com, Inc. which owns and operates AlertBot. “Our new website is the result of months of planning, development and testing. We are proud that it continues our tradition of quality and customer-focused updates that help make AlertBot so essential to our growing roster of customers worldwide.”

Key customer-focused features of AlertBot’s new and improved website include:



Responsive design, which enables visitors to enjoy and access the website from any device: desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone.

Engaging graphics, which provide visitors with a crisp, clear and uncluttered experience.

An intuitive interface and ultra-fast loading speeds that help visitors easily and rapidly find the information they need.

New product pages that provide a clear picture of AlertBot’s advanced platform.

A new Blog that shares practical advice and insights.

Added Mr. Pequeno: “Since launching our new website, the feedback we have received from current and new customers has been incredibly positive. We look forward to enhancing and adding new features in the months ahead!”

For additional information, contact John DiBiase, Digital Media Specialist of AlertBot at jdibiase[at]alertbot.com or (610) 231-3799.

About AlertBot

Founded in 2006, through its industry-leading TrueBrowser® solution AlertBot enables businesses to continuously monitor the availability and performance of their mission critical public Internet services from across the country and around the world. When AlertBot detects an issue with websites or servers, it analyzes the problem within seconds from multiple geographic locations, and delivers real-time alerts to business leaders and system administrators via devices such as smartphones and mobile devices. Thousands of companies trust AlertBot to help them deliver the uptime and performance they expect, and their customers demand. Learn more at http://www.AlertBot.com.

About InfoGenius.com, Inc.

Founded in 1999 by a group of engineers, InfoGenius prides itself in building and delivering quality enterprise-class services that help businesses, both small and large, realize their greatest potential online. InfoGenius conducts its business through its network of independently branded services including AlertBot, ELayer and UptimeSafe. Learn more at http://www.infogenius.com.