Call Box Eliminates the Blind Spot

Call Box, the original inventor of dynamic keyword-level call tracking and provider for over 40,000 businesses across North America, has introduced the next generation of website call tracking. Website Calls Optimize arms advertisers with granular detail about what is happening on their Google Adwords calls to decipher which advertisements are resulting in true business opportunities.

Through an integration with Google Adwords, Call Box pulls from Google’s API to offer its clients a full picture of exactly which campaigns and keywords are driving new business. Not only does Website Calls Optimize deliver basic call metrics and call recordings, it also offers human reviews of every phone call that drive comprehensive campaign results. Businesses no longer need to be in the dark when it comes to tracking campaign effectiveness; Website Calls Optimize call reviews take the guesswork out of advertising ROI and enable clients to see what marketing efforts are resulting in booked appointments.

“Advertisers are tired of navigating multiple dashboards to compile incomplete ROI data on call conversions,” said Patrick Elverum, COO of Call Box. “Despite all of the advancements of the past several years, most advertisers are still frustrated by the complexity of the available solutions and find themselves relying on homegrown spreadsheets and assumptions to compile data that still feels incomplete. Website Calls Optimize is the simple solution they have been waiting for. Instead of chasing the data, now our clients will be able to act on the data.”

Website Calls Optimize empowers businesses to make effective choices when it comes to advertising and stop relying on insufficient call data. By providing extensive call details and reviews, Call Box has eliminated a critical blind spot in interpreting advertising results.

