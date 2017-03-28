Cantaloupe to Integrate Gimme Technology into Front-end Driver Software We are focused on providing actionable data that takes the guess work out of running a refreshment services business, and with Seed Key we are able to expand our Seed Mobile capabilities into vending machine locations that do not have telemetry devices.

Cantaloupe Systems, the vending industry’s premier provider of cloud-based, mobile technologies that deliver an integrated end-to-end vending and payments solution, today announced it has entered into a partnership with Gimme Vending, maker of innovative unattended retail technology that provides vending executives with sales, cash, inventory and service data.

The partnership allows Cantaloupe to integrate Gimme Vending’s cutting edge Bluetooth technology into its front-end driver software, Seed Mobile, expanding new capabilities to its existing solution.

Embedded into Cantaloupe’s new Seed Key, Gimme’s technology provides users with a wireless device for drivers to easily download DEX from machines in areas where it is impossible or impractical for a telemetry device, or in areas with little to no cell coverage. About the size of a car key fob, the Seed Key easily fits in a driver’s pocket and allows operators to connect their entire operation. The key also integrates with Seed Mobile, using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for strong security and easier setup than legacy Bluetooth devices.

The Seed Key enables DEX-ing without clumsy and expensive cables and doesn’t require set up or pairing. It is a rugged IP67 device that is waterproof, dustproof, and drop proof, without flimsy clips. Drivers simply tap a DEX button while servicing a machine, and can continue servicing while DEX completes. The Seed Key then downloads valuable machine and inventory data directly into Seed Mobile, providing vending operators with better cash and inventory accountability, as well as eliminates the driver’s time spent doing inventory at every service.

“We are focused on providing actionable data that takes the guess work out of running a refreshment services business, and with Seed Key we are able to expand our Seed Mobile capabilities into vending machine locations that do not have telemetry devices, providing operators with a higher percent of DEX connectivity across their entire business,” said Anant Agrawal President and co-founder of Cantaloupe Systems.

The Seed Key features a multi-year battery life, eliminating any need of worrying about charging or running out of battery mid-day. It also helps drivers with accuracy on pre-kitting and helping owners automate vending operations and make more intelligent operational decisions.

“Constant connectivity helps us provide users of our technology greater control over their business with visibility into the state of every machine,” said Cory Hewett, CEO and co-founder of Gimme Vending. “We’re proud to support industry-leading partners like Cantaloupe Systems with technology that makes this connection a reality. The access to data that is generated by connected devices has changed the way companies can operate and the way in which they generate revenues.”

