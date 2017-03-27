Maria Plucinsky, CPA of Hunter Group CPA LLC Honored by Fair Lawn Council

Maria C. Plucinsky, CPA, a Director (Owner) of Bergen County-based CPA firm Hunter Group CPA LLC, has been honored as a “Trailblazing Woman in Labor and Business” by the Fair Lawn Mayor and Council. The proclamation, presented at the March regular borough council meeting by Mayor John Cosgrove and fellow council members, celebrates Women’s History Month and represents the Borough’s participation in the National Women’s History Project’s 2017 theme honoring trailblazing women in labor and business.

“American women have served as early leaders in the forefront of every major progressive social change movement,” Mayor Cosgrove notes, adding that “Women have played and continue to play a crucial economic, cultural and social role in every sphere of the life of the nation.”

In honoring Maria Plucinsky, Mr. Cosgrove recognized her many business and civic achievements, including rising to the position of owner in a leading northern New Jersey CPA firm, a profession that is, as Mr. Cosgrove suggests, “Still predominantly a male-dominant environment.” In addition, he noted her nonprofit financial expertise, which has positively benefited the Fair Lawn Community Center as well as several other local nonprofit entities.

“The firm is very proud of Maria and delighted to see this important recognition of her work,” said Hunter Group co-managing director Kevin Hansen, CPA. “She continues to serve as a key member of our management team as well as a mentor to the young staff and other emerging leaders in our profession,” Hansen states.

