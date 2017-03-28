Northwest Indiana’s Only Orthopedic Urgent Care Opens In Dyer, Indiana.

On March 27, 2017, Indiana Xpress Ortho Care opens its doors at 875 Joliet Street in Dyer Indiana at the Dyer Town Center next door to Starbucks. Indiana Xpress Ortho Care will serve the communities of Dyer, Schererville, Highland, Griffith and surrounding areas of Illinois, including Lansing.

Indiana Xpress Ortho Care is the only orthopedic urgent care clinic in Northwest Indiana, specializing in sprains, strains, broken bones, Workman’s Comp injuries and more, helping treat patients outside the typical emergency room setting.

“Many orthopedic injuries are extremely painful,” says Dr. Gary Dix, partner in Xpress Ortho Care. “So waiting in an emergency room simply prolongs the patient’s pain. At Xpress Ortho Care, you can invariably see an orthopedic specialist much faster than in an emergency room, and often for a much lower co-pay. We also aim to streamline patients’ access to specialized orthopedic care in ways that are not available through typical walk-in clinics.”

Xpress Ortho Care treats a variety of injuries, including sports injuries, pediatric injuries, fractures, hand, wrist and elbow injuries, shoulder, knee & hip injuries, rotator cuff issues, foot and ankle problems, spinal conditions, sprains, strains, orthopedic trauma and workplace injuries.

“Recovery from a work-related injury often depends on immediate treatment from an orthopedic specialist,” says Dr. Brian Sullivan, partner in Xpress Ortho Care. “We provide a quicker alternative to emergency room waits for the employees of manufacturing, auto industry, construction and other area corporations.”

Xpress Ortho Care is a division of SurgCenter Development, a successful developer of ambulatory surgery centers nationwide. Indiana Xpress Ortho Care is the first of several physician-owned and physician-operated orthopedic urgent care clinics that are planned to open across the country.

More more information, visit the Xpress Ortho Care website at http://www.xpressorthocare.com or contact Jeff Morris at 314-712-1442.