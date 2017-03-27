Ensuring our team members have the certifications and expert knowledge needed to provide our clients with the best possible services and solutions is one of our top priorities.

Converged Communication Systems (CCS) announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named CCS to its 2017 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list honors an exclusive group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology vendors, scaled to their company size.

To compile the annual list, The Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have obtained these elite designations—which enable them to deliver premium products, services and customer support—are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

CCS strives to deliver the highest quality IP telephony and unified communications solutions and proactive support services to businesses of all sizes across the nation. Having an expert team with the training and certifications to deliver exceptional service helps the company take its clients to the next level.

“This exclusive, ambitious group of solution providers boasts some of the most advanced IT certifications available from top technology suppliers,” said Robert Faletra, CEO, The Channel Company. “They have adapted impressively to major changes in the IT channel, especially the shift to a more services-driven market, by expanding their skill sets and sharpening both their technical and customer service expertise. Congratulations to our 2017 list, whose robust investment in their organizations has earned them yet another elite designation—the CRN Tech Elite 250.”

CCS specializes in a full range of solutions, including on-premise, hosted/cloud, and hybrid cloud offerings. The company partners with multiple industry leading solutions to meet clients’ diverse and evolving business needs.

“We’re honored to earn recognition as one of CRN’s Tech Elite 250,” said Steve Melchiorre, CEO of Converged Communication Systems. “Ensuring our team members have the certifications and expert knowledge needed to provide our clients with the best possible services and solutions is one of our top priorities.”

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN, and online at http://www.crn.com/techelite250.

About Converged Communication Systems

Converged Communication Systems (CCS) is a nationwide provider of best-in-class IP telephony solutions and support services for businesses of all sizes. Focusing on industry leading solutions, Converged Communication Systems provides complete telecommunication solutions to meet your simple or complex business needs. They specialize in a full range of solutions including on premise, hosted / cloud (public or private), and hybrid cloud solutions. Their portfolio includes several brands which enable them to approach their client engagements in an unbiased manner, allowing CCS to be true consultants. In addition, their expertise allows multi-location and remote/home workers to operate more efficiently via VoIP/SIP. For more information, visit http://www.convergedsystems.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com

Copyright ©2017. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Lori Leonardo

847-440-8608

LoriL(at)convergedsystems(dot)com