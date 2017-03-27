These districts are welcomed into the Schoology community. We are committed to working with our customers to help them achieve amazing results for their districts, students and community.

Schoology, the leader in learning management systems (LMS) for education, announced today that four of the largest and most innovative school districts are implementing Schoology’s market leading LMS. The company sees the increased demand for simple and intuitive software as the driver for extending its market leadership among K-12 districts.

“Schoology’s mission is to advance what is possible in education,” said Jeremy Friedman, CEO and Co-Founder of Schoology. “These districts are welcomed into the Schoology community. We are committed to working with our customers to help them achieve amazing results for their districts, students and community.”

Education technology decision-makers are savvy evaluators of technology and they select Schoology’s award-winning LMS because they value an open learning environment--where districts can easily integrate existing learning tools. Districts also understand that learning today is a collaborative experience and view Schoology’s community and collaboration features as key to achieving what is possible. Schoology is the first LMS to offer built-in assessment management. The combination of an LMS and assessments enables institution-level assessments to be delivered within the context of normal classroom curriculum.

El Paso Independent School District (EPISD)

Schoology was selected by EPISD to replace its legacy LMS. The district services approximately 60,000 students. As the district developed its strategic plan, EPISD recognized its need for more than incremental improvements and the need for a system that puts learners at the center. The district selected Schoology as the technology that fulfilled that vision.

“After an extended vetting process which included over 70 criteria, the EPISD chose Schoology as our new Learning Management System,” said Timothy Holt, Director Technology Innovation and Pilots for EPISD. “Among the many reasons cited by our selection team was ease of use of the product and an already installed base of teachers that were familiar with the product.”

Denver Public Schools (DPS)

Denver Public Schools, one of the fastest growing districts in the country, selected Schoology to replace its legacy LMS. DPS hosts more than 90,000 students in more than 200 locations across greater Denver. DPS selected Schoology for its cross-device, user friendly and collaborative interface. Schoology provides DPS a dynamic digital teaching and learning environment to deliver courses, store and share materials, and provide access to all DPS adopted curriculum.

“Schoology was the overwhelming choice of our teachers, principals and central office staff among all the learning management systems we reviewed,” said Tim Leddy, Manager, Academic Portal Team. “The features, functions and support Schoology offered exceeded the competition. We are looking forward to a district-wide rollout of Schoology for our 2017-18 school year in order to further meet the needs of educators and improve student success.”

Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS)

Schoology replaced legacy LMS software at Ohio's third largest school district. CPS serves over 35,000 students across more than 50 school buildings. The district’s My Tomorrow vision of education has introduced more technology into classrooms including the piloting of a 1:1 program. The district selected Schoology as its learning management solution to give students, parents and teachers a new and easy way to connect and communicate.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS)

Schoology was selected by Virginia Beach City Public Schools as the replacement for a mixture of legacy and open source LMS environments. The school division will pilot Schoology in 15 schools, serving approximately 13,000 students in 2017-18, with plans to roll out in all 85 campuses, serving approximately 68,000 students in 2018-19. The district’s strategic framework, Charting the Course, details a focus on ensuring that every child is challenged and supported to reach his or her full potential. The district's selection of Schoology for both learning and assessment management will provide the technology foundation that allows the district to achieve these objectives.

To learn more about Schoology, please visit https://www.schoology.com/.

About Schoology

Schoology is putting collaboration at the heart of the learning experience with an easy-to-use learning management system (LMS) that connects the people, content and systems that fuel education. Millions of students, faculty and administrators from over 60,000 K-12 schools and higher education institutions worldwide use Schoology to advance what is possible in education. Find us at http://www.schoology.com, follow us on Twitter, or join us on Facebook.