The full-service internet marketing agency Exults of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has announced its sponsorship of the Jewish Federation of Broward County at the Noah's Ark level. The announcement was made at the Federation's Eastside Community Unity Event at the Lauderdale Yacht Club on the evening of March 9.

As the first Jewish Federation Day, the Eastside Community Unity Event attracted a crowd of about 150 people, including local figures, community supporters, sponsors, and Exults President, Founder, and CEO Zach Hoffman and his wife Marlee Popluder-Hoffman. Fort Lauderdale Mayor John P. Seiler presented the event's special proclamation as attendees celebrated the organization's growth and positive influence in the community.

As a passionate supporter of South Florida organizations, Hoffman was eager to take on a prominent sponsorship role for the Federation and the Eastside Community Unity Event. "Reaching out to our local community is always an honor," Hoffman said, "and we make it a point to connect every way we can."

The Jewish Federation of Broward County has a mission to carry out the work of community building in South Florida, in Israel, and around the world. The organization supports a variety of people and provides a number of resources that help strengthen the Jewish world at home and abroad.

In addition to the Eastside Community Event, the Federation organizes a range of special functions throughout the year. From cultural events such as film and book festivals to annual fundraisers, the Federation supports the Broward County community in many ways. Learn more about the work of the Federation by calling 954-252-6900 or visit http://www.jewishbroward.org.

Originally known as Search Engine Operator, Exults was founded in 2005. Zach Hoffman, the company's founder and CEO, used his business and financial background to build an agency that offered a range of online marketing services, including search engine optimization (SEO) and pay-per-click (PPC) marketing.

In 2012, Search Engine Operator took the name Exults and charted its course to become an internet marketing agency with national reach. Today, the company develops effective marketing strategies, tools, and campaigns that help small and large businesses meet their digital marketing goals.

Firmly committed to its community, Exults regularly gives back to Fort Lauderdale–area organizations. To request a quote to partner with an agency whose marketing capabilities range from local to global, call Exults at 866-999-4736 or visit http://www.exults.com.